Between Keswick And Barrow-In-Furness Is A Village Inside A National Park With Shops, Tasty Eats, And Lake Fun
There are very few problems that a lakeside getaway can't solve. Known for its glistening water bodies squeezed between sweeping green valleys, Lake District National Park in northern England has long been a beloved holiday destination. And aside from waterfront excitement, scattered all across the hilly landscape is a bevy of historic hamlets just waiting to be explored. For somewhere a little off the beaten path, both outdoor enthusiasts and history buffs should spend some time in Coniston, a former mining village dating back to the Tudor times. Situated near the shores of Coniston Water, the district's third-largest lake, Coniston offers visitors all kinds of countryside delights.
Local pubs and inns tucked within whitewashed facades and stone cottages flank the main thoroughfare winding through the village. Looming in the distance is the silhouette of rugged peaks, creating a picturesque backdrop to stroll around and snap photos. A scattering of quaint local gift shops beckons for a spot of retail therapy. If shopping isn't your bag, head to the lakeshore. A relic of the Victorian-era tourism industry, the Steam Yacht Gondola still whisks sightseers across Coniston Water. It's no wonder the town earned the nickname "the Venice of the Lake District."
Meanwhile, history buffs can wander around St. Andrew's Church, originally built in the 16th century but with some 19th-century additions. Visit the memorial to John Ruskin, famed Victorian writer and artist, then head to the Ruskin Museum for a peek at exhibits of artifacts from the town's past. Coniston is located in the approximate center of the district, about 50 minutes south of Keswick and the same distance north of Barrow-in-Furness. Londoners craving a lake holiday are closer to 6 hours away by either car or public transit.
Shops and tasty bites in England's Lake District
Eager shoppers can wander the village to find unique souvenirs. Tucked inside a towering stone edifice is Lake and Country Gifts, which stocks "beautiful locally made gifts and keepsakes," as described by a previous customer. The shop is open all week long. The busy window displays will no doubt lure shoppers inside to browse everything from ceramics, snacks, and bath products to Jellycat plushies and even illustrated children's books.
Just around the corner is Just For Ewe, a family-run souvenir shop set within a stone emporium. Out-of-towners can grab local guidebooks, while anyone with a sweet tooth can stock up on boxes of fudge or local Kendal mint cakes. Other goodies include stationery, board games, and Beatrix Potter-themed collectibles.
After shopping, the village eateries await. Welcoming hungry travelers for the past 400 years is The Black Bull Inn & Hotel, highly rated on Google Maps. The whitewashed facade leads customers into a rustic interior with rugged stone walls, exposed-beam ceilings, and a homey atmosphere. Open from noon onwards, customers can head up to the bar to sip a few drinks, or peruse the menu for lunch and dinner options. Pair appetizers like soup of the day and jacket potatoes with mains like cheeseburgers, beer-battered haddock and chips, or scampi with potatoes and peas. For a relaxed vibe, just a short walk away is the Green Housekeeper Cafe, which boasts a Traveler's Choice Award on Tripadvisor. "What a great cafe. Lovely, polite, friendly staff ... Can certainly recommend the leek and potato soup," writes a previous customer. Other menu options include toasted teacakes, cheesy scones, and rarebit. For more Lake District adventures, just 30 minutes away by car is Windermere, another dreamy town with shops and tasty restaurants.
Lake fun and places to stay in Coniston
After exploring the shops, relax by the shores of Coniston Water, about a 15-minute walk from the village center. Book a lake cruise with Coniston Launch, a hop-on, hop-off ferry operating from the jetty. Cruises range from 45 to 80 minutes, whisking passengers between several jetties around the length of the lake, offering glimpses of the mountainous scenery. Popular with previous visitors is the one-hour yellow route to Wild Cat Island, which sails down to a rocky outcrop rising from the southern tip of the lake before returning to town.
Meanwhile, keen adventurers can rent all kinds of watercraft from Coniston Boating Centre, also right near the shoreline. Splash around in a rowboat, carve your way along the lakefront on a paddleboard or kayak, or be your own captain as you zoom across the water in a motorboat. More laid-back travelers who simply want to soak up the lakeside scenery can stop at the Bluebird Café. An outdoor terrace with picnic tables overlooks the pebbly lakeshore, with sweeping panoramas of the forested slopes looming across the water.
After spending the day on the water, retreat to the village's cozy accommodations. Aside from tasty meals, The Black Bull also offers rooms and two cottages. Highly rated on Google Maps is The Crown Inn, a traditional stone inn with a dining terrace out front. The rooms feature stylish modern furnishings, and guests can even bring their four-legged friends to stay the night. For more waterfront fun, about an hour's drive away is Black Moss Pot, the Lake District's prettiest wild swim spot. Meanwhile, only 20 minutes away is Ambleside, a quaint town with scenic walks and more tasty eats.