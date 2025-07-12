The Prettiest Wild Swim Spot In England's Scenic Lake District Is An Emerald Pool Between Dramatic Cliffs

Flung across Northwest England is an idyllic national park area known as the Lake District, named for its glassy pools like Lake Windermere and Derwentwater. Dotted between lush green hills and charming villages, the Lake District has long been a popular destination for a restorative weekend getaway, not to mention one of the best spots for a scenic fall vacation. But sprawling lakes aren't the only sight you'll see. Hidden amongst the verdant landscape are untouched natural water features, like Fisherplace Gill, which boasts scenic mountain views and natural waterfall infinity pool. Down in the Langstrath Valley, not far from the rustic hamlet of Stonethwaite, a deep emerald lagoon sits between a fringe of dramatic cliff ledges. Known as Black Moss Pot, this shimmering pool is one of the Lake District's most breathtaking swimming spots, set against the soaring backdrop of the Scafell Pike, England's tallest peak.

Though slightly remote, Black Moss Pot is popular with cliff jumpers who hike here for the thrill of the nearly 6-meter (about 20 feet) plunge into the glassy turquoise depths. Even if you're not a fan of getting your feet wet, a trek to Black Moss Pot is worth it to enjoy views of England's breathtaking wild landscapes, from the swathes of green meadows sloping dramatically into steep mountains on all sides, to a spectacular waterfall spilling through a rugged ravine. Black Moss Pot itself reaches several depths, so only confident swimmers should attempt jumping from the surrounding ledges, but a shallow entry point allows easy access to the water. After a thrilling day of splashing and fresh mountain air, hike back over to Stonethwaite, a smattering of charming brick cottages, to enjoy a hearty meal at the local pub, The Langstrath Country Inn, or perhaps even an overnight stay for a truly memorable adventure.