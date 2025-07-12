The Prettiest Wild Swim Spot In England's Scenic Lake District Is An Emerald Pool Between Dramatic Cliffs
Flung across Northwest England is an idyllic national park area known as the Lake District, named for its glassy pools like Lake Windermere and Derwentwater. Dotted between lush green hills and charming villages, the Lake District has long been a popular destination for a restorative weekend getaway, not to mention one of the best spots for a scenic fall vacation. But sprawling lakes aren't the only sight you'll see. Hidden amongst the verdant landscape are untouched natural water features, like Fisherplace Gill, which boasts scenic mountain views and natural waterfall infinity pool. Down in the Langstrath Valley, not far from the rustic hamlet of Stonethwaite, a deep emerald lagoon sits between a fringe of dramatic cliff ledges. Known as Black Moss Pot, this shimmering pool is one of the Lake District's most breathtaking swimming spots, set against the soaring backdrop of the Scafell Pike, England's tallest peak.
Though slightly remote, Black Moss Pot is popular with cliff jumpers who hike here for the thrill of the nearly 6-meter (about 20 feet) plunge into the glassy turquoise depths. Even if you're not a fan of getting your feet wet, a trek to Black Moss Pot is worth it to enjoy views of England's breathtaking wild landscapes, from the swathes of green meadows sloping dramatically into steep mountains on all sides, to a spectacular waterfall spilling through a rugged ravine. Black Moss Pot itself reaches several depths, so only confident swimmers should attempt jumping from the surrounding ledges, but a shallow entry point allows easy access to the water. After a thrilling day of splashing and fresh mountain air, hike back over to Stonethwaite, a smattering of charming brick cottages, to enjoy a hearty meal at the local pub, The Langstrath Country Inn, or perhaps even an overnight stay for a truly memorable adventure.
How to get to Black Moss Pot in the Lake District
While in the Lake District, be prepared for a lot of walking. There are no roads from Stonethwaite to Black Moss Pot, so the only way to get there is by taking a trek along the scenic hiking trail through Langstrath Valley. Also, as the Lake District is a national park area committed to preserving the stunning natural environment, it's encouraged to use public transportation to explore the sights. Stonethwaite may be the closest stop to reaching Black Moss Pot, but since it's fairly remote and hard to reach, an alternative is to get there from Rosthwaite, a larger village nearby. Trains from London will take you to Windermere in under four hours, where local buses can shuttle you to Rosthwaite in about two hours. There are also parking options if you're planning to drive from Windermere.
Leaving from Rosthwaite, you can walk to Black Moss Pool (while passing through Stonethwaite) in about an hour each way. The trail starting point is beyond the Langstrath Country Inn at Stonethwaite, where a footpath alongside a tranquil river leads you through undulating slopes. The trail branches off at several points, but stay on the main track keeping the river to your left. The halfway point is Galleny Force Waterfall and Fairy Glen, a serene jet of water tumbling into the river surrounded by boulders, shady trees, and a cluster of glittering ponds nearby. A perfect place to stop for a rest and a quick dip, families traveling with children will especially enjoy it here, as there's even a rope swing over one of the pools. Then, continue along the trail until the river bend, where you'll eventually see Black Moss Pot gleaming down in the valley, fringed by sweeping mountainsides.
Explore the nearby villages of Stonethwaite and Rosthwaite
After adventuring in the Lake District's untouched wilderness, head back to either Stonethwaite or Rosthwaite for some scrumptious food and a place to sleep. Spend the night at the Langstrath Country Inn near Stonethwaite to feel like you're at home away from home. Guest rooms are rustic and cozy, with ensuite bathrooms and great views. Grab drinks at the bar, or enjoy a cold beer in the garden. The restaurant serves both lunch and dinner, with traditional options like Welsh rarebit, beer battered fish, and Sunday roast. You could even try the Cumberland sausage with buttered mash, or a homemade steak and ale pie, while desserts include sticky toffee pudding, cheesecake, and homemade crumble.
There are also some great accommodation options in Rosthwaite as well. Try the Hazel Bank Country House Hotel, a family-run manor dating to the 1840s. Perched on a hill above Rosthwaite, the hotel offers spectacular views of the village below, guaranteeing a memorable stay. There's also the Royal Oak Hotel, an elegant stone farmhouse with the rustic charm of a country tavern. The rooms are stylish and modern, while the welcome lounge offers a tranquil communal space to unwind.
An ideal time to visit Black Moss Pot, and the Lake District in general, is during the summer from July until September, when the water starts to warm up and there's a better chance of sunny weather. Despite its remote location, Black Moss Pot can attract crowds, especially on weekends, so visit during the week if you can. And while exploring the Lake District, definitely add Lake Windermere to your itinerary, as it's among one of the most underrated lakes in Europe. But whatever your plans, a trip to this rugged corner of England will be a thrilling adventure.