Between Cromer And Southwold Is A Charming Coastal Town With Tasty Eats, Sandy Beach Fun, And Historic Ruins

If your idea of a good time is wide-open skies, a gorgeous coastline, and quaint, picturesque villages, then the Norfolk Coast in the east of England is the place for you. Caister-on-Sea fits right in, as the small town is home to wild beaches and little stores. The town's conveniences make it easy to visit, as there's plenty of places to shop, eat, and drink.

Caister-on Sea faces the North Sea, which stretches as far as the eye can see and crashes ashore with white-crested waves. Its long, sandy beaches are spacious, enticing you to fly kites, build sandcastles, and stroll up and down at your leisure. After hours of beach fun, head inland to explore the town's historic charms.

Discover the remains of a Roman fort, which are free to visit, and a medieval castle, which is just up the road from the fort. After exploring the sights, stay in town to have a proper meal. A Sunday roast might be in order, or perhaps good 'ole fish and chips.