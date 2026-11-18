While Yorkshire is the largest historic county in England, its vast expanses of nature and untouched wilderness make it an overall wilder region when compared to the rest of Britain. It is the only English county to have access to three distinct national parks: the North York Moors, the Yorkshire Dales, and the Peak District on its southern border. While the national parks are a great place to get a sense of Northern England's great outdoors, many reserves and parks adjacent to urban areas offer a similar taste of the Yorkshire countryside. One such place is Barlow Common Nature Reserve. With easy-going scenic trails and diverse wildlife, from butterflies to woodpeckers and deer, Barlow Common makes for an easily accessible walking spot for visitors of all ages and a serene oasis that's open year-round.

Barlow Common was one of the region's largest landfills before its grounds were acquired and transformed into a wilderness hub in 1986. The site had been in use since WWII, when debris from the conflict was transported from Hull, and officially closed in the 1980s. Today, small peaceful lakes and ponds teeming with swans and geese replace the hole in the ground left by the landfill site, and the limestone soil is the perfect environment for meadow fauna and flora to thrive. The reserve's location between Leeds and Hull (two of Yorkshire's largest cities) makes it an ideal place for a day trip away from the urban landscapes. While the reserve is approximately 30 to 35 miles from each city, respectively, it sits on the outskirts of the pretty market town of Selby.