Between Leeds And Hull Is A Former Landfill That's Now A Nature Preserve With Family Fun And Scenic Trails
While Yorkshire is the largest historic county in England, its vast expanses of nature and untouched wilderness make it an overall wilder region when compared to the rest of Britain. It is the only English county to have access to three distinct national parks: the North York Moors, the Yorkshire Dales, and the Peak District on its southern border. While the national parks are a great place to get a sense of Northern England's great outdoors, many reserves and parks adjacent to urban areas offer a similar taste of the Yorkshire countryside. One such place is Barlow Common Nature Reserve. With easy-going scenic trails and diverse wildlife, from butterflies to woodpeckers and deer, Barlow Common makes for an easily accessible walking spot for visitors of all ages and a serene oasis that's open year-round.
Barlow Common was one of the region's largest landfills before its grounds were acquired and transformed into a wilderness hub in 1986. The site had been in use since WWII, when debris from the conflict was transported from Hull, and officially closed in the 1980s. Today, small peaceful lakes and ponds teeming with swans and geese replace the hole in the ground left by the landfill site, and the limestone soil is the perfect environment for meadow fauna and flora to thrive. The reserve's location between Leeds and Hull (two of Yorkshire's largest cities) makes it an ideal place for a day trip away from the urban landscapes. While the reserve is approximately 30 to 35 miles from each city, respectively, it sits on the outskirts of the pretty market town of Selby.
Trails in Barlow Common Nature Preserve
Many visitors flock past Selby to the dramatic cliffs of Yorkshire's eastern coast. But, if unbridled nature and a more serene, accessible experience are what you are after, Barlow Common is more suited thanks to its quieter atmosphere. While coastal trails involve steep cliffs, the grounds at Barlow Common are mostly flat, despite being unpaved. They can get mucky during wetter months, but there are boardwalks throughout to help with that and designated access for mobility aids.
There are a few scenic trails that visitors can embark on across the reserve's 91 acres, depending on whether they want to cover as much ground as possible in a 6-mile out-and-back hike, or just stroll sections of it. For a chance to spot some of Barlow Common's resident wildlife, follow the 3-mile Barlow Common Wildlife Trail. The path crosses a forested area dominated by birch and oak trees, which is the perfect hiding place for green woodpeckers, foxes, and innocuous grass snakes in the undergrowth. Summer is a great time to visit if you are interested in the reserve's abundant flora, which includes orchids, primrose, viper's bugloss, and daisies, transforming Barlow Common's wildflower meadows with its picturesque colors. If you want to continue your hiking adventures, head to Filey, a Victorian coastal town that also has wildlife, a beach, and dramatic scenery, or kick up your feet in Scarborough, a taste of the seaside with fresh seafood and a historic castle, both within a 1.5-hour drive of Barlow Common.
Family fun at Barlow Common Nature Preserve
Throughout the reserve, there are 25 carved wooden markers for visitors to follow. Each represents a tree, animal, or natural feature you can see in Barlow Common Nature Reserve. The markers are one of the site's family-friendly attractions available. Twice weekly, on Tuesdays and Fridays, the Naturewood Forest Club organizes wilderness and craft activities for kids as part of its Forest School program. The sessions include activities like treasure hunts, learning about wildlife, birdwatching, and building with natural materials and are divided by age groups. The club also hosts seasonal events, from Christmas-themed character appearances to summertime puppetry and craft-making in the woodlands. All activities and seasonal events are timed and ticketed.
In summer, the picturesque wooden benches and seating areas dotted amongst the vast grassland make for good picnic spots. Heading straight down from the main entrance, visitors can make their way to the main pond — another popular and picturesque highlight where families can observe the waterfowl population, as well as spot dragonflies and newts. Those traveling with kids will find plenty to do and explore in the area, as Yorkshire is well-equipped for family-friendly attractions and parks. About 25 miles south of Barlow Common, Doncaster is renowned for its family fun offerings, including its acclaimed Yorkshire Wildlife Park. You can also head into the city of York, with walkable streets and a beautiful cathedral, to find more activities.