Nestled in the county of Kent is a lovely riverine town with a long and varied history that is now a modern escape for family adventures. Maidstone is a shopping haven where malls are still alive and well, containing rows of major retailers as well as multiple thrifting options where one can browse for hours. Nature enthusiasts will appreciate Maidstone's wealth of parks and the winding river that runs from the countryside all the way through the heart of town.

Bisecting Maidstone is the River Medway, which flows for 70 miles through southeastern England. Beginning near the tiny village of Turners Hill, the river eventually widens into a broad estuary and joins the Thames Estuary before flowing into the North Sea. The portion that passes through Maidstone is a major feature of the town itself and is a source of local leisure, with boats cruising along its length. Residents enjoy casting a line into its waters and have formed the Maidstone Victory Angling Society around the pastime, reeling in large catfish, carp, pike, and even eels.

Travelers in the vibrant coastal town of Folkestone can drive to Maidstone in under an hour, while the train takes slightly longer. From Dartford to the northwest, the drive is about 45 minutes, or an hour and 15 minutes by train and bus. The closest international airport is London City Airport (LCY), about an hour's drive away, or just under two hours by train.