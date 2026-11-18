Between Folkestone And Dartford Is A Riverfront Getaway With Family Fun, Shops, And Scenic Parks
Nestled in the county of Kent is a lovely riverine town with a long and varied history that is now a modern escape for family adventures. Maidstone is a shopping haven where malls are still alive and well, containing rows of major retailers as well as multiple thrifting options where one can browse for hours. Nature enthusiasts will appreciate Maidstone's wealth of parks and the winding river that runs from the countryside all the way through the heart of town.
Bisecting Maidstone is the River Medway, which flows for 70 miles through southeastern England. Beginning near the tiny village of Turners Hill, the river eventually widens into a broad estuary and joins the Thames Estuary before flowing into the North Sea. The portion that passes through Maidstone is a major feature of the town itself and is a source of local leisure, with boats cruising along its length. Residents enjoy casting a line into its waters and have formed the Maidstone Victory Angling Society around the pastime, reeling in large catfish, carp, pike, and even eels.
Travelers in the vibrant coastal town of Folkestone can drive to Maidstone in under an hour, while the train takes slightly longer. From Dartford to the northwest, the drive is about 45 minutes, or an hour and 15 minutes by train and bus. The closest international airport is London City Airport (LCY), about an hour's drive away, or just under two hours by train.
Family adventures await in Maidstone
When looking for towns with ample options for family fun, Maidstone is hard to beat. Kent Life is a major attraction in the area, with 28 acres of farm activities to enjoy. A land train tours the grounds, and a variety of animals roam the area, including alpacas, donkeys, horses, rabbits, and many more. For a touch of history, see the Victorian era come to life in its Vintage Village. Indoor and outdoor play areas, pedal tractors, and pottery painting round out the fun to be had here.
For little ones with boundless energy, there's Gravity Active, which offers interconnected trampolines and urban street golf, a unique take on classic mini-golf. While the name sounds intense, the Gravity Assault Course is a safe obstacle course, or "ninja run," where the whole family can compete to test their strength, endurance, and balance.
Families with teens in tow can head to Activate, an interactive video game-inspired experience with a wide variety of challenges. In the arena, players use dodgeballs to hit targets like a live version of the classic game "Breakout." Those who remember the handheld game "Simon" can rekindle the nostalgia with "Push," a memorization and speed challenge that involves a massive wall of buttons. With 17 game rooms to choose from, families could easily spend a memorable few hours trying them all. If that's not thrilling enough, Europe's largest sky-high swing is just a 30-minute drive away.
Explore Maidstone's lush parks and ample shopping options
For less strenuous fun, visitors can stroll the lovely parks in and around Maidstone. Enjoy a riverside walk or cycle at the Maidstone Millennium River Park, which stretches for about 7.5 miles alongside the River Medway. It's a great way to take in the charm and scenery of the town, including its historic bridges. The park's trail leads to a verdant nature reserve called Whatman Park, an 18-acre expanse with wildflower fields, additional footpaths, and playgrounds.
Spanning 450 acres, Maidstone's Mote Park brims with activities. Test your balance and agility by crossing narrow beams and traversing rope walkways as high as 32 feet. Conquer the climbing wall, paddle on the lake, or putt around on the Dino Golf course, then refuel with a refreshing beverage and snack at the park's cafe. If you've had enough adventure, enjoy a peaceful stroll on the scenic trails and have a picnic under a shady tree.
When you're ready for some retail therapy, countless shops await at The Mall Maidstone and Fremlin Walk. At The Mall, you'll find stylish women's clothing at Bonmarche, bargains on endless items at The Works, and quality outdoor gear at Trespass. Fremlin Walk offers several U.K. favorites, like Boots for beauty supplies and Waterstones for a good book, as well as the Build-A-Bear Workshop as a treat for the kids. Make the most of your time in Kent and drive 30 minutes to Faversham, boasting its own assortment of quaint shops and nature walks.