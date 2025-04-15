Europe's Largest Swing Is A Thrilling Sky-High Experience Over Vibrant Blue Lakes And Chalk Cliffs

There are five seats, so you and your entire group chat can experience the stomach-dropping sensation of free-falling thousands of feet in the air. It sounds pretty daring, and according to TripAdvisor reviews, it can be terrifying! Some visitors said they needed the staff to keep them calm once they were all strapped in. However, once you're up, there's only one way down!

"The swing ... Christ! Thought we were going to die, but [in] the best way! Incredible," one reviewer commented on the travel site. In an Instagram post, you can hear one rider utter, "I'm nervous," just before the swing is unclipped and released and he's overcome with fear. Viewers even replied to that video that they don't even have what it takes to get on the swing.

On the ride, you're lifted high and released above Bluewater, which means you feel the rush as you plunge back toward the ground before being catapulted up again to experience a second rush — backwards. It's clear not everyone will be running back in line to go again. And though it probably is the most intense ride at Hangloose, wait until you see what else the park has in store for those looking for a different challenge!