Between Hull And Bridlington Is An Award-Winning Sandy Beach With A Charming Promenade And Family Fun
When you're in the mood for a beach vacation in England, you're going to have to make some decisions. The country has hundreds of named beaches along its southern, western, and eastern coastlines. Many have earned global recognition for their cleanliness, safety, and quality environmental practices. Hornsea Beach is one such stretch of coast. Located in the East Riding of Yorkshire County, this sandy beach is a favorite among families wanting a coastal getaway, whether they're from Hull (16 miles south), Bridlington (15 miles north), or elsewhere in the country.
In 2026, Hornsea Beach was one of only 61 beaches in England and of only three in its region to be crowned a Blue Flag Beach by Keep Britain Tidy. This Blue Flag status indicates the highest possible standard in environmental protection, eco-education, clean water and sand, visitor safety, and facilities. "We already know we have a fantastic coastline in the East Riding — and these are the icing on the cake," Councilor Paul West, an East Riding of Yorkshire Council cabinet member, said of the awarded beaches in an East Riding Government article. This isn't the first Blue Flag award for this picturesque beach, either. It's earned the revered status for the last six years.
Hornsea Beach isn't just pretty to look at. It has accessible upper and lower promenades that run alongside the sand, leading visitors to the water, of course, but also to family-friendly activities, such as a paddling pool and cafes. You'll also find amusement arcades, carnival rides, family restaurants, and fish-and-chip takeaway joints with oceanfront views.
Family fun at Hornsea Beach
Hornsea is a charming little Yorkshire Coast escape for many reasons, but it's hard to look past Hornsea Beach, its promenade, and seafront attractions as the biggest draws. If you want to enjoy the beach to its fullest, you'll need to visit during summer, which tends to only last between July and early September most years. This is prime beach time, when people spread out on the sand for picnics, sunbathing, building sandcastles, kicking footballs, and reading books. The water is shallow, which is great for families with small children wanting to swim, and cool enough to refresh without freezing. The sea also attracts kayakers, windsurfers, jet skis, and sailboats.
The beachfront promenade is lovely for a stroll, whether you're just enjoying the sea views or wanting to end up somewhere like the kids' outdoor paddling pool. This man-made splash zone for little ones is next to Huckleberry's On The Prom, an ice cream parlor and cafe. Grab a soft-serve cone, coffee, or beach snacks to enjoy on the sand. A row of rentable chalets sits near the cafe and paddling pool, providing all-day storage, deck chairs, electricity, and drinking water for beachgoers who really want to settle in.
From the chalets or beach, you can walk to many seafront takeaway shops and cafes. Seafront Chippy is a popular choice, serving a range of crumbed and fried fish, hot chips, and butties (a sandwich with chips or potatoes and sometimes fish). Funspot Amusements sits near the promenade's southern end. While it's not the most scenic part of Hornsea, it does offer a range of arcade games for kids to play and win prizes on. Driving to Hornsea Beach takes 30 minutes from Bridlington, which has its own award-winning beaches, or from Hull, an affordable and friendly city.