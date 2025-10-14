One Of Europe's Most Affordable Destinations Is A Friendly City With Global Flavors And Booming Art Scene

Traveling around Europe isn't exactly cheap these days. And if you're thinking of heading to the U.K. — according to GQ Australia, among the globe's 30 most expensive countries – you might assume your wallet won't survive the trip. Even beyond the notoriously pricey London, cities like Manchester and Edinburgh – praised by Rick Steves for having one of the best sightseeing walks in Europe – are seeing sharp price hikes, making affordable getaways feel like a thing of the past.

The good news is that you can still find places that are not following that trend. Tucked away on the east coast of Yorkshire, just about a 1.15-hour drive from Leeds and around 2 hours by car from Manchester, is an underrated, youthful city bursting with art and shopping: Hull (officially Kingston upon Hull). This city remains one of the continent's most affordable gems. You might have to make some effort to find a reasonably priced direct flight (here are the most effective tips to save money when booking one); frequent travelers often suggesting flying first to Manchester or London and then taking a train connection. But once you arrive, accommodation prices are incredibly reasonable: for example, Airbnbs average around $85 per person per night. You can even sample the local ale — just under $6 a pint — and still have change left for dessert.

Once there, you'll find a city that's very much alive and welcoming, not just curated for tourists. We're talking a bustling riverside marina, a thriving culture and arts scene — earning it the title of U.K. City of Culture in 2017 – and iconic landmarks like The Deep, a futuristic aquarium perched at the meeting point of the River Hull and the Humber Estuary. And the food offering? It's on point, too!