One Of Europe's Most Affordable Destinations Is A Friendly City With Global Flavors And Booming Art Scene
Traveling around Europe isn't exactly cheap these days. And if you're thinking of heading to the U.K. — according to GQ Australia, among the globe's 30 most expensive countries – you might assume your wallet won't survive the trip. Even beyond the notoriously pricey London, cities like Manchester and Edinburgh – praised by Rick Steves for having one of the best sightseeing walks in Europe – are seeing sharp price hikes, making affordable getaways feel like a thing of the past.
The good news is that you can still find places that are not following that trend. Tucked away on the east coast of Yorkshire, just about a 1.15-hour drive from Leeds and around 2 hours by car from Manchester, is an underrated, youthful city bursting with art and shopping: Hull (officially Kingston upon Hull). This city remains one of the continent's most affordable gems. You might have to make some effort to find a reasonably priced direct flight (here are the most effective tips to save money when booking one); frequent travelers often suggesting flying first to Manchester or London and then taking a train connection. But once you arrive, accommodation prices are incredibly reasonable: for example, Airbnbs average around $85 per person per night. You can even sample the local ale — just under $6 a pint — and still have change left for dessert.
Once there, you'll find a city that's very much alive and welcoming, not just curated for tourists. We're talking a bustling riverside marina, a thriving culture and arts scene — earning it the title of U.K. City of Culture in 2017 – and iconic landmarks like The Deep, a futuristic aquarium perched at the meeting point of the River Hull and the Humber Estuary. And the food offering? It's on point, too!
Enjoy art and culture in Hull while sticking to your budget
One of the best things about Hull is how much you can do for free — or at an extremely reasonable price. The Old Town, centered around Queen Victoria Square, is a true open-air museum, featuring picturesque cobblestone alleys alongside grand Georgian townhouses standing shoulder to shoulder with Victorian façades. Don't miss out on quirky landmarks, such as the country's (allegedly) smallest window, tucked away in the George Hotel on George Street, and about a 20-minute walk away on Silver Street, the late 19th-century Hepworth's Arcade , home to one of the first Marks & Spencer stores.
Near Hepworth's Arcade, the Streetlife Museum of Transport and the Hull & East Riding Museum offer free entry every day, making it easy (and cheap) to dive deep into the area's rich past. History meets human rights in the Wilberforce House Museum, one of the longest-standing institutions in town that's set in the birthplace of anti-slavery campaigner William Wilberforce. Ferens Art Gallery is (along with the renowned Humber Street Gallery and the independent studios hosted inside Fruit Market) among Hull's premier art hubs. Ferens hosts a stunning collection of European Old Masters, British paintings, and contemporary art, plus seasonal exhibitions like the immersive digital art display "Microworld."
However, Hull's creativity isn't confined to galleries and museums. The city's street art scene has been buzzing for over 40 years, with new murals often appearing overnight. Keep an eye out for "Peace," the beautiful Geisha mural by British artist Dan Kitchener (known as DANK), which is one of the city's most recognizable street artworks, located on downtown High Street. The Hull Street Art website is the ultimate guide to discovering all the hidden gems and newest additions.
A journey through some of Hull's unforgettable dining spots
Art and history might be big in Hull, but so is its food scene. Here, you can find — truly — anything, from traditional British classics to innovative modern cuisine and, again, flavors from all over the world, with options to suit every budget. For stunning waterfront views, Humber Dock Bar & Grill is a must-visit, offering a spacious beer garden and a delicious menu featuring classic seafood dishes and local favorites. Just a short stroll away, James and Paula Stockdale's Humber Fish Co. boasts expertly prepared, locally sourced seafood, including halibut, mussels, and oysters.
In the vibrant Fruit Market area, you'll find Hygge, a chic eatery with a popular bar that hosts live music. This is a great spot to soak up the lively atmosphere of the market before or after exploring the local art galleries. If you're craving traditional Spanish fare to brighten up the (often) gray English weather, the independent Ambiente Tapas on Humber Street is the place to go. Bonus point – this eatery prioritizes sustainability by using fresh and locally and ethically sourced ingredients.
Plant-based folks will find their bread and butter at Hitchcock's Vegetarian Restaurant, serving much-appreciated, all-you-can-eat buffets; the almost 300 Google reviews, averaging 4.8 stars, speak for themselves. Plus, they offer a decadent selection of desserts that are impossible to resist. For a quintessentially British tea, head to Home for Tea in the heart of Old Town — open Tuesday to Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.