Gen-X Portland natives like me might remember the excitement of growing up in a city burgeoning with possibilities, one that eventually captured the nation's imagination as a quirky culture mecca, aka "Portlandia." It was hard for those of us who lived through such exciting cultural boom years to see the mature city take its lumps, with bouts of poverty, crime, and political unrest bringing the "keep Portland weird" glow down. A few cities today have that magical sense of being on the cusp of a cultural moment, and Boise is one of them. It stands to reason that jaded Gen-Xers, weary of Portland's big-city strife and strain, would light out for the smaller, up-and-coming Boise, Idaho, hoping to catch an exciting cultural wave.

Home ownership is also important to Gen-Xers, and while Boise's housing market is booming, it's still significantly less expensive than Portland. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the median home price in Portland is $581,500, while in Boise it's $484,800. That nearly $100K price gap could be the difference-maker for a weary renter who just missed the affordability window in Portland. That alone may be reason to consider a move to Boise. The good news is that Gen-X has the highest median income of any age group in the U.S. according to a study by Scholaroo, and incomes in Oregon and Idaho are comparable, making Boise more affordable.

Boise has cultural appeal, too. Gen-X could easily be called the first foodie generation, and Portland's buzzy restaurant scene came of age in the 2000s and peaked in the 2010s. By contrast, Boise's cultural scene, from coffee and dining to music, art, and theater, has recently taken off and is still in its ascendancy.