Gen-Xers Are Leaving Portland For This Underrated Pacific Northwest City 430 Miles Away
Gen-X Portland natives like me might remember the excitement of growing up in a city burgeoning with possibilities, one that eventually captured the nation's imagination as a quirky culture mecca, aka "Portlandia." It was hard for those of us who lived through such exciting cultural boom years to see the mature city take its lumps, with bouts of poverty, crime, and political unrest bringing the "keep Portland weird" glow down. A few cities today have that magical sense of being on the cusp of a cultural moment, and Boise is one of them. It stands to reason that jaded Gen-Xers, weary of Portland's big-city strife and strain, would light out for the smaller, up-and-coming Boise, Idaho, hoping to catch an exciting cultural wave.
Home ownership is also important to Gen-Xers, and while Boise's housing market is booming, it's still significantly less expensive than Portland. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the median home price in Portland is $581,500, while in Boise it's $484,800. That nearly $100K price gap could be the difference-maker for a weary renter who just missed the affordability window in Portland. That alone may be reason to consider a move to Boise. The good news is that Gen-X has the highest median income of any age group in the U.S. according to a study by Scholaroo, and incomes in Oregon and Idaho are comparable, making Boise more affordable.
Boise has cultural appeal, too. Gen-X could easily be called the first foodie generation, and Portland's buzzy restaurant scene came of age in the 2000s and peaked in the 2010s. By contrast, Boise's cultural scene, from coffee and dining to music, art, and theater, has recently taken off and is still in its ascendancy.
Why Boise, Idaho, is enticing to Gen-Xers
Gen-X pioneered the specialty coffee scene in Portland, and the same spirit fuels the exploding caffeine scene in Boise today, with high-design cafes like Push & Pour and Disciples Coffee Roasters ensuring PDX transplants feel right at home.
The same goes for the food scene. In 2022, Food & Wine magazine called Boise "one of America's next great food cities," and in 2023, chef Kris Komori made good on that prediction by winning Idaho's first James Beard Award for his fine-dining farm-to-table restaurant, KIN. Can you guess where the pioneering Gen-X chef moved here from? That's right: Portland. Today, you'll find food trucks and craft breweries cropping up all over Boise that look straight out of Portland's hipster-certified neighborhoods. The Liquid District's urban wineries and open-air tasting rooms, tucked along the Boise River next to downtown, will also appeal to Gen-X, a generation that's keeping up with the Boomers in terms of wine consumption, according to Wine-Searcher.
The Treefort Music Fest, founded in 2012, is another excellent example of how Boise is coming into its own. Festival co-founder Eric Gilbert, himself a Gen-X musician, told Inside Hook magazine, "The gravitational force at that time was pulling people like us into the Portlands or the Seattles or the L.A.s or the New Yorks of the world, and we loved those places, but also, what would it look like if we committed to staying here and helping build a music scene?" The festival now includes hundreds of national music acts, as well as "forts" for comedy, drag, film, art, and even skateboarding, which Gen-X will definitely argue is an art form in its own right. Welcome to Boise-landia.
Outdoor activities in Boise, Idaho
You'd be hard-pressed to find a Portland denizen who doesn't love the outdoors. Mt. Hood's ski slopes are an hour east, the coast is 1.5 hours west, and right in town you'll find Forest Park, the largest urban forest in the U.S. But Boise, too, is surrounded by lush Pacific Northwest scenery, and sun-worshipers will love its 210 days of sunshine, compared to Portland's 142. On a sunny day, the view of downtown Boise from Camel's Back Reserve's meandering trails will banish any trace of Pacific Northwest gloom.
Without even leaving the city, you can hit the Boise Greenbelt on foot or by bike. The verdant, 29-mile path lines both sides of the Boise River and connects numerous parks. It's easily accessible from everywhere in town. This appeals to Gen-Xers, who told researchers for the National Association of Parks and Recreation that the outdoor activity they most look forward to is "going to the park." And if Oregon's surfing is something you think you'll miss, there's no need to worry, as the Boise Whitewater Park has you covered with a man-made surf break right on the river.
One outdoorsy amenity where Boise has Portland beat is the number of hot springs. There are 18 within 50 miles of the city, ranging from developed resorts to natural pools tucked into the Boise National Forest, like the magical Pine Flats Hot Spring, with multiple pools, a natural hot waterfall, and nearby camping. Another literal hot spot is Garden Valley, just outside Boise, a serene place brimming with hot springs and stunning scenery.