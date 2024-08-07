This Lush Park With Some Of Oregon's Prettiest Trails Is The Largest Urban Forest In The US

Forest Park is such a part of Portland's identity that it's hard to believe the city earned the nickname Stumptown back in the 1850s, when so many trees were razed that the landscape was littered with stumps. Much of Forest Park, officially established in 1948, is second-growth, although there are places you can explore to see groves of ancient, moss-covered trees.

Advertisement

So what's the best urban day hike in the best urban forest? That might just be the six-mile out-and-back Macleay Trail to Pittock Mansion. The trail begins at Lower Macleay Park, and follows pretty Balch Creek, a babbling brook lined with moss-covered rocks aglow in the slanting rays of the sun, surrounded by dramatic sword ferns, and overhung by some of the only groves of old-growth forest still standing in the park. It's a storybook forest, so pretty it almost feels like animation: You'll think you wandered into a scene from "Snow White and the Seven Dwarves" or "Hansel and Gretel."

A mile into the hike, you arrive at some spooky yet picturesque stone ruins that locals call the "Witch's Castle." Just don't tell the kids it's really a former public restroom abandoned for decades. Past the castle, the trail climbs through cathedral-like forest, eventually crossing a road and arriving at the historic Pittock Mansion, where on a clear day, you'll be amply rewarded for the 900-feet climb with an iconic, tree-framed view of Mount Hood (pictured) and the city skyline gleaming below.

Advertisement