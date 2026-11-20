Between Liverpool And Stoke-On-Trent Is A Charming Market Town With Craft Brews, Canals, And Country Beauty
England's Cheshire countryside is miles and miles of green farm fields, tiny villages, scattered hedges, and copses of trees. Tucked away in this idyllic scenery is a small market town called Middlewich, with lovely green spaces, historic canals, and crisp craft brews in quaint pubs and inns that will whet the palate for delicious food and the chance to admire the bucolic surroundings. Archaeological evidence points to pre-Roman activity in the area, with indications that salt production may already have been underway; the settlement was once known as Salinae.
Before the Roman occupation, the Cornovii tribe was already at work harvesting local salt. In the Domesday Book of 1086, it was referred to as a Land of King William and was home to a vast collection of salt houses, per Open Domesday. Its thriving salt trade meant Middlewich was probably already functioning as an informal market by the time of the Domesday Book, and a market hall for merchants followed in the 14th century, cementing the town's commercial role. These days, it's a bustling yet cozy town of over 14,000 people, with the famous Middlewich Folk & Boat (FAB) Festival attracting over 30,000 people every summer. The event combines live music, markets, and celebrations of the town's canal heritage.
To get to Middlewich, visitors can fly into Liverpool John Lennon Airport (LPL) and drive for about 45 minutes or take a bus and train for about a two-hour journey. An airport transfer can make the trip in 40 minutes. If coming from the south, the drive from Stoke-on-Trent takes half an hour, and a combination of train and bus is an hour and 40 minutes through the scenic English countryside that completely surrounds this little town, where a short walk in any direction puts an emerald vista within view.
The scenic canals of Middlewich
While Middlewich has likely been harvesting salt since the Iron Age, industrial progress brought three canals together in the heart of town, making Middlewich Wharf a major shipping hub for a century and a half. Besides the ubiquitous salt, goods like silk and dairy products were widely transported via these canals. In addition, Middlewich Wharf saw trade in goods such as corn, coal, hay, timber, and other essentials, per Middlewich Heritage.
The first of these canals is named the Trent and Mersey, which opened in 1777 and is just over 93 miles long, running from Preston Brook in Chester, through Middlewich and the vibrant food scene of Stoke-on-Trent, before reaching the River Trent near Shardlow. The Shropshire Union Canal's Middlewich Branch runs from Middlewich to Barbridge Junction, to the south, but that's just the local section. The full length of the canal starts in England's artsy city of Wolverhampton and runs just over 66 miles to Ellesmere Port, just south of Liverpool. The final waterway is the Wardle Canal, considered Britain's shortest canal, stretching for a mere 154 feet, according to the Trent and Mersey Canal Society.
Most of these waterways are now focused on leisure rather than industry, with narrowboat tours being quite a popular attraction. In the heart of town lies Andersen Boats, with routes heading out from Middlewich along the Cheshire region's canal system and beyond, offering gorgeous countryside views along the lovely waterways that wind through some of England's prettiest expanses of farmhouses, fields, and grazing livestock. Enjoy a unique stay on their narrowboats, where guests get the entire boat to themselves, with a kitchen, restroom, and living room with comfy chairs and a television. It's a fun base for exploring charming Middlewich and nearby nature.
Craft brews and quaint views in Middlewich
The market town of Middlewich is packed with historic charm, beautiful canals, and verdant natural surroundings, and is also home to a small but vibrant craft beer scene with local brews poured in little, comfort-filled inns. The King's Lock Inn is situated in a place where one can enjoy all of the above, as it sits right by the canals, with an old stone bridge connecting it to cozy residences, with a wee walking path along the canal. Wooden benches out front are a great way to enjoy the local brews while taking in the views of the town and the occasional lovely boat floating down the canal (when the weather complies, of course).
Four Priests Brewery opens on weekends for locals and tourists to sit and sip on inventive, on-site-brewed ales, earning a 4.9-star average rating on Google Maps. This brewery seeks to include a variety of palates, with a Google reviewer gushing that it has, "A great range of Gluten free beers which are also vegan. I am a coeliac so I genuinely appreciate the measures they take!" The Newton Brewery Inn is a traditional pub housed in an old-fashioned brick building and offers cask ales, with an ample beer garden providing pastoral green views right by the canal.
Middlewich's main shopping avenue is Wheelock Street, lined with cute shops and cafes and an excellent place for a scenic stroll. Temptations is a gift shop whose offerings are far more innocent than the name suggests, with plush toys, cards, candles, and many other adorable items. Sweets & Treats has what it says on the tin, with a row of taps serving various flavors of slush drinks. Not far to the southeast lies another charming market town called Burton-upon-Trent, a worthwhile side trip to fill a weekend.