England's Cheshire countryside is miles and miles of green farm fields, tiny villages, scattered hedges, and copses of trees. Tucked away in this idyllic scenery is a small market town called Middlewich, with lovely green spaces, historic canals, and crisp craft brews in quaint pubs and inns that will whet the palate for delicious food and the chance to admire the bucolic surroundings. Archaeological evidence points to pre-Roman activity in the area, with indications that salt production may already have been underway; the settlement was once known as Salinae.

Before the Roman occupation, the Cornovii tribe was already at work harvesting local salt. In the Domesday Book of 1086, it was referred to as a Land of King William and was home to a vast collection of salt houses, per Open Domesday. Its thriving salt trade meant Middlewich was probably already functioning as an informal market by the time of the Domesday Book, and a market hall for merchants followed in the 14th century, cementing the town's commercial role. These days, it's a bustling yet cozy town of over 14,000 people, with the famous Middlewich Folk & Boat (FAB) Festival attracting over 30,000 people every summer. The event combines live music, markets, and celebrations of the town's canal heritage.

To get to Middlewich, visitors can fly into Liverpool John Lennon Airport (LPL) and drive for about 45 minutes or take a bus and train for about a two-hour journey. An airport transfer can make the trip in 40 minutes. If coming from the south, the drive from Stoke-on-Trent takes half an hour, and a combination of train and bus is an hour and 40 minutes through the scenic English countryside that completely surrounds this little town, where a short walk in any direction puts an emerald vista within view.