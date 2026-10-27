Between Birmingham And Derby Is A Charming Market Town With Craft Brews, Scenic Gardens, And A Water Park

While visiting England, you may encounter places with "upon" or "on" separating two names. This common naming convention usually indicates a place sits on a river, ocean, or other waterway. Such is the case with Burton upon Trent, an ancient beer-brewing town along the River Trent, about 30 miles north of Birmingham and 12 miles southwest of Derby. It's this quality water that has helped Burton upon Trent (aka Burton) become the "Brewing Capital of the U.K." But while expertly and lovingly crafted beer is its best-known feature, it's not the only reason to visit.

This is also one of England's many historic market towns, officially granted charters to host weekly markets centuries ago. It still runs markets today, complementing its independent shopping with local stallholders. These events are as treasured as the town's historic architecture. A Grade I-listed church and Grade II-listed town hall and bridge preserve centuries of history. But many of its breweries, offices, and shops also occupy buildings that harken back to medieval times.

Nature is ever-present here, too. You already know about the importance of water for Burton's breweries. But the River Trent and adjoining canals also create a picturesque setting, with farms, woodlands, and riverside gardens throughout the surrounding National Forest. Water also plays an important part in outdoor recreation, thanks to a local water park that attracts young and old with its nature and activities.