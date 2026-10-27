Between Birmingham And Derby Is A Charming Market Town With Craft Brews, Scenic Gardens, And A Water Park
While visiting England, you may encounter places with "upon" or "on" separating two names. This common naming convention usually indicates a place sits on a river, ocean, or other waterway. Such is the case with Burton upon Trent, an ancient beer-brewing town along the River Trent, about 30 miles north of Birmingham and 12 miles southwest of Derby. It's this quality water that has helped Burton upon Trent (aka Burton) become the "Brewing Capital of the U.K." But while expertly and lovingly crafted beer is its best-known feature, it's not the only reason to visit.
This is also one of England's many historic market towns, officially granted charters to host weekly markets centuries ago. It still runs markets today, complementing its independent shopping with local stallholders. These events are as treasured as the town's historic architecture. A Grade I-listed church and Grade II-listed town hall and bridge preserve centuries of history. But many of its breweries, offices, and shops also occupy buildings that harken back to medieval times.
Nature is ever-present here, too. You already know about the importance of water for Burton's breweries. But the River Trent and adjoining canals also create a picturesque setting, with farms, woodlands, and riverside gardens throughout the surrounding National Forest. Water also plays an important part in outdoor recreation, thanks to a local water park that attracts young and old with its nature and activities.
Burton upon Trent's historic craft beer scene
Some of Burton's earliest residents, Benedictine Monks who lived in Burton Abbey in the 11th century, initiated what would become one of the town's biggest industries: brewing. While only remnants of that abbey remain, craft beer brewing is still an integral part of this community. You can experience this culture at Burton Bridge Inn and Brewery right near the 19th-century Trent Bridge. The craft beers range from stouts and porters to golden ales. It's attached to Heritage Brewing Company, which also brews various cask ales, including IPAs, bitters, golds, reds, and seasonal stouts and porters.
Local pubs also champion the town's brewing culture. The Coopers Tavern was once a brewer's house and malt store. Today, it's a popular pub that still serves cask ales from barrels. It's part of Joule's Brewery pubs, so you'll find many Joule's pale ales, blondes, lagers, and other brews on tap. The interior is well-suited to cozy beer drinking, with leather stools and booths, timber tables, and vintage decor. If Coopers Tavern honors the past, Beeropolis on High Street celebrates the future of brewing. This micropub occupies an 18th-century building and serves a wide range of lagers, pale ales, sours, amber ales, and ciders from brewers near and far.
Visiting all of Burton's best pubs and breweries can feel quite daunting for first-timers. That's why one of the best times to visit is during the Burton Ale Trail. It usually takes place over four days at the beginning of June. It's essentially a self-guided pub crawl, exploring Burton's historic brew scene. The provided route makes it much easier to discover local spots for a proper ale. You could also follow the hops 1.5 hours north to Macclesfield, where craft brews and indie foods await.
Nature and outdoor fun aplenty in Burton upon Trent
Burton is one of the main towns inside the National Forest, a protected area with woodlands, meadows, and various wildlife covering 200 square miles. This lends it a lot of nearby nature. One picturesque spot, called Stapenhill Gardens, is just over the River Trent. The gardens spread out along the eastern bank, showcasing vibrant flowers and manicured lawns. Visitors can stroll along riverside pathways, cross a Victorian semi-suspension footbridge, wander woodland trails, and spot kingfishers and herons. Children will also appreciate the play area near the top of the gardens.
Stapenhill Gardens is lovely to look at and explore. But if you're seeking more outdoor recreation, drive 10 minutes to Branston Water Park. This former mining area has become a nature reserve with a large pond that invites visitors to fish, spot birds amongst the reeds, and stroll alongside the water. One Google review highlights the "round-the-lake walk, with a good deal of seats dotted around it." There's also a café, play area, and picnic spots within the park. Just don't expect any waterslides or a lazy river — it's not that kind of water park.
You can drive to Burton upon Trent in about 50 minutes from Birmingham, known as the U.K.'s most underrated city. The CrossCountry train also makes the journey in under 30 minutes. Various hotels, including chains like Premier Inn and Holiday Inn, are scattered throughout Burton. You can also stay in more luxurious (and expensive) vacation apartments. If you have time, ride the CrossCountry line 10 minutes north to Derby. It's worth the short trip for its vibrant culture and shops.