Orlando Boomers And Zoomers Are Moving To This Less-Crowded Destination Just An Hour Away
When Orlando residents make the decision to move, they aren't always going far. Research from U-Haul's 2026 Midyear Migration Trends Report shows that Orlandoans are loading up the moving truck and heading about an hour southwest to the Lakeland-Winter Haven metro area, located in Florida's Polk County. Although the area is popular with all generations, Lakeland-Winter Haven ranks as the third most moved-to destination for boomers and zoomers from Orlando.
For the study, boomers were classified as people born between 1946 and 1964, while "zoomers" (also known as Gen Z) were those born between 1997 and 2012. The data was compiled by the moving company based on one-way moves that took place between July 2025 and June 2026. U-Haul researched U.S. metropolitan areas with a population of at least 1 million people to find the top net-gain destinations residents are moving to. Many people moving away from popular Florida hubs aren't hauling their belongings out of state, though. In other regions of the Sunshine State, the same report reveals that boomers in Jacksonville are moving five hours away to the Gulf Coast.
One of the factors that makes the Lakeland-Winter Haven Metro appealing is that it's less crowded. According to Census Reporter, there are just over 850,000 residents. Meanwhile, the Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford Metro Area has a population of 2.9 million people. Each city's geographic footprint is very different, as well. Admittedly, the Orlando metro area is larger in size, but Lakeland-Winter Haven boasts about 474 people per square mile. The Orlando area squeezes almost twice as many people into the same amount of space, with around 842 people per square mile. Overall, Orlando is more congested, and that's before you factor in the more than 76 million visitors that come to the "Theme Park Capital of the World" each year.
Why Lakeland-Winter Haven is appealing to boomers and zoomers
Besides being a less-crowded destination, the Lakeland-Winter Haven area has many other appealing qualities. Research shows that the cities of Lakeland and Winter Haven are better places to live. Both cities outranked Orlando in U.S. News and World Report's list of the Best Places to Live in Florida in 2026-2027. Lakeland was No. 40, while Winter Haven took the 48th spot — Orlando came in at No. 52. Housing costs factored into U.S. News and World Report's rankings, and the data showed a dramatic difference in median home value, with Lakeland and Winter Haven's values both coming in at over $100,000 less than Orlando's. That's significant — especially for boomers who are retiring and leaving behind a steady paycheck. Zoomers, who are starting their careers, buying their first houses, and laying down roots, probably want to save money, too. The trend of leaving the bigger cities is also happening elsewhere, as NYC zoomers are also leaving the big city in search of more affordable living in Ohio.
Data also shows that experiencing the outdoors is appealing to zoomers and boomers. The Outdoor Industry Association's 2025 Outdoor Participation Trends Report showed that people ages 18 to 24 and over 65 were the core drivers of growth in outdoor recreation (showing increases of 6% and 4.2%, respectively). The Lakeland-Winter Haven metro shines in this area as well. USA Today named Lakeland's Bonnet Springs Park America's "best city park" for 2025. Circle B Bar Reserve is another popular place where you can hike, bike, or go birding. Residents can also have fun on the water — especially in Winter Haven. The city has 50 lakes and is called the "Chain of Lakes City," as many are connected. Boaters, anglers, and watersports enthusiasts have plenty of waterways to explore.