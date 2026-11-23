When Orlando residents make the decision to move, they aren't always going far. Research from U-Haul's 2026 Midyear Migration Trends Report shows that Orlandoans are loading up the moving truck and heading about an hour southwest to the Lakeland-Winter Haven metro area, located in Florida's Polk County. Although the area is popular with all generations, Lakeland-Winter Haven ranks as the third most moved-to destination for boomers and zoomers from Orlando.

For the study, boomers were classified as people born between 1946 and 1964, while "zoomers" (also known as Gen Z) were those born between 1997 and 2012. The data was compiled by the moving company based on one-way moves that took place between July 2025 and June 2026. U-Haul researched U.S. metropolitan areas with a population of at least 1 million people to find the top net-gain destinations residents are moving to. Many people moving away from popular Florida hubs aren't hauling their belongings out of state, though. In other regions of the Sunshine State, the same report reveals that boomers in Jacksonville are moving five hours away to the Gulf Coast.

One of the factors that makes the Lakeland-Winter Haven Metro appealing is that it's less crowded. According to Census Reporter, there are just over 850,000 residents. Meanwhile, the Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford Metro Area has a population of 2.9 million people. Each city's geographic footprint is very different, as well. Admittedly, the Orlando metro area is larger in size, but Lakeland-Winter Haven boasts about 474 people per square mile. The Orlando area squeezes almost twice as many people into the same amount of space, with around 842 people per square mile. Overall, Orlando is more congested, and that's before you factor in the more than 76 million visitors that come to the "Theme Park Capital of the World" each year.