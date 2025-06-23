Between Tampa And Orlando Is America's 'Best City Park' For 2025, Surrounded By Glistening Florida Lakes
Two of Florida's most visited cities are Tampa and Orlando. And while both cities are great in their own ways, what's in between them is pretty special too. One of these gems is the city of Lakeland. Located just off Interstate 4, Lakeland features great attractions like the Florida Air Museum and Circle B Bar Reserve. Beyond that, it's also home to Bonnet Springs Park, which was just named the "Best City Park" of 2025 by USA Today.
This definitely isn't your typical city park, though. The expansive footprint spreads across 168 acres, and includes plenty to see and do. Most people leaving reviews on Google give Bonnet Springs Park five stars, with one person saying: "This park provides something for everyone in the family. Plenty of playgrounds and fun stuff for the kids, winding paths for exercise and nature trails for wildlife viewing." It's also great that there's no entry fee for the park, which makes it a fun and affordable day out in Central Florida.
What makes Bonnet Springs Park the best
To proclaim that you're the "Best City Park" is a bold statement — there are many great city parks in the United States. However, Bonnet Springs Park has proven it deserves the title. To land on their top pick, USA Today asked a panel of experts to curate a list of city parks and then opened up voting to the public. Well, the people have spoken — and even though Bonnet Springs Park has only been open since 2022, it took the No. 1 spot.
The diversity of the park seems to be a consistent theme from those hoppinh online to share their feedback. One Tripadvisor review said: "I've been to so many parks but this one is for sure at the top of the list! Bonnet is so beautiful and there's so much to explore! It feels like each part of the Park could be a whole other day of adventure."
A welcome center, botanical gardens, a raised canopy trail, a nature center, and a community fitness area are just some of the free amenities available. Additionally, there are also plenty of spaces for the kids to burn off energy — including a playground structure shaped like a giant owl. The Florida Children's Museum is located within the park as well, but it's run by a separate organization and you have to pay a $20 fee to enter.
Things to know before you visit Bonnet Springs Park
If you choose to visit Bonnet Springs Park, you may find a variety of events happening — think car meetups and outdoor yoga classes. Some of their bigger events include a Hispanic Heritage Celebration and a Caribbean Carnival. Meanwhile, a visit during the Christmas season is especially festive because you can check out their spectacular light displays. Just remember: There's a lot to see and do here, so make sure you plan for enough time to experience everything. Including a visit to see some of their winged residents. Because, while Florida's Coconut Creek may be known as the butterfly capital of the world, Bonnet Creek Park also has a Butterfly House that you can visit.
Bonnet Springs Park is easy reach and not far from downtown Lakeland. Once you arrive, though, you'll quickly realize that it is massive. Thankfully, there's a tram with various stops throughout the park, including an option that's ADA accessible. If you work up an appetite while you're there, you can refuel at the coffee shop in the welcome center, or at The Depot Cafe where you'll also find the Rooftop Garden Bar.
The easiest way to visit Bonnet Springs is to fly directly into Lakeland Linder International Airport (LAL), although commercial flights there are limited. For more options, consider flying into Orlando International Airport (MCO) or Tampa International Airport (TPA), both of which are located roughy an hour away. Once you've had your fill of Bonnet Springs, other great spots to visit include Winter Haven — where blooming beauty meets theme park thrills — and Bok Tower Gardens in Lake Wales, considered one of Florida's must-visit places according to locals.