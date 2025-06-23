Between Tampa And Orlando Is America's 'Best City Park' For 2025, Surrounded By Glistening Florida Lakes

To proclaim that you're the "Best City Park" is a bold statement — there are many great city parks in the United States. However, Bonnet Springs Park has proven it deserves the title. To land on their top pick, USA Today asked a panel of experts to curate a list of city parks and then opened up voting to the public. Well, the people have spoken — and even though Bonnet Springs Park has only been open since 2022, it took the No. 1 spot.

The diversity of the park seems to be a consistent theme from those hoppinh online to share their feedback. One Tripadvisor review said: "I've been to so many parks but this one is for sure at the top of the list! Bonnet is so beautiful and there's so much to explore! It feels like each part of the Park could be a whole other day of adventure."

A welcome center, botanical gardens, a raised canopy trail, a nature center, and a community fitness area are just some of the free amenities available. Additionally, there are also plenty of spaces for the kids to burn off energy — including a playground structure shaped like a giant owl. The Florida Children's Museum is located within the park as well, but it's run by a separate organization and you have to pay a $20 fee to enter.