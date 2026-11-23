Between Swansea And Shrewsbury Is A Charming Market Town With A Scenic Train Route And A Nearby National Park
Tucked in the countryside of Wales among its green hills and vast stretches of farm fields is the lovely market town of Llandovery. It sits along the tracks of a scenic train route called the Heart of Wales, of which this lovely town is very much a part. When locals and travelers aren't enjoying its mellow market vibes, they're often found hiking the hills of neighboring Brecon Beacons National Park.
With around 2,700 residents, Llandovery is a quiet getaway full of small-town charm and a site of proud Welsh history. It features a statue of Llywelyn ap Gruffydd Fychan, a wealthy landowner whose life was lost due to orders from Henry IV for his part in the Welsh Rebellion in the 14th century, per Llandovery Wales. Officially chartered as a market town in 1485, its vast main market area was originally meant to accommodate cattle herds, as the town was a crucial stopover for drovers. At one point, about 70 pubs operated across town to accommodate them. The town has since modernized, but the Llandovery Town Market continues to run on the first Saturday of every month.
Those coming from Swansea to the south can reach Llandovery in less than an hour by road. For those not in a hurry, the Heart of Wales train line is a beautiful journey through the countryside that takes roughly an hour-and-a-half. The charming English town of Shrewsbury is a two-hour drive, or closer to three hours on the Heart of Wales line. If arriving from overseas, Cardiff Airport (CWL) is the nearest international airport, located in Wales' coastal "City of Arcades." From there, the drive to Llandovery is roughly an hour-and-a-half.
Take the scenic route on the Heart of Wales train
The Heart of Wales train is a languid ride, ambling through gorgeous Welsh landscapes. Quaint Llandovery is one of the 28 stops along this route, being an attraction in itself. This scenic railway stretches for 121 miles from Shrewsbury all the way down to Swansea, and can be taken in either direction. Other stops include historic spa towns like Bulith Wells and vibrant coastal towns like Llanelli. The full route opened in 1868, and its sheer beauty earned it a spot on National Geographic's ranking of the world's best train trips.
Around 6 miles north of Llandovery, the train rolls along the Cynghordy Viaduct. Built in 1867, it resembles an ancient Roman aqueduct, taking passengers 102 feet above the valley below. Another sightseeing destination along the route is Llandovery Castle. This crumbling, eerily beautiful ruin was originally constructed sometime around the year 1100, and is worth seeing up close. Like the heroic statue that stands next to it, the castle sits up on a hill as a landmark of historical importance.
Visitors can immerse themselves further into local history with a stay at the King's Head Inn. The building has been around since Llandovery's drover days, when it served as the Black Ox Bank, established in 1799. This intriguing, storybook-worthy structure features guest rooms with old wooden beams, plush beds, and modern comforts. Wake up to a generous breakfast, or head to the on-site restaurant for a massive burger and a proper pint, including traditional cask ales that hearken back to centuries past.
Brecon Beacons National Park lies just outside Llandovery
While Llandovery's scenic streets, historic inns, and long-standing landmarks exude timeless appeal, the town is also a gateway to an equally impressive national park. The wild beauty of Brecon Beacons National Park, known to Welsh residents as Bannau Brycheiniog, is absolutely worth seeing. Hikers can spend the day visiting the various triangulation points, or "trig points," placed around the park decades ago, when Britain was developing more accurate mapping methods. Many of these pillars are listed on Trigpointing U.K., and one of the easiest to access is Twyn Henwen, located just 11 miles from town.
One of the more accessible natural features of the park is the Glasfynnydd Forest, near the Usk Reservoir. An easy circular trail leads through the forest for around 2.3 miles, with picnic benches in the more open areas. Its beautiful, shady trees make for a decent birding spot during the warmer months. A little farther south is an excellent hiking area known as Llyn y Fan Fawr, with a moderately difficult trail that offers splendid views of glacial lakes said to be the inspiration for the famous "Lady of the Lake" Celtic folklore legend.
While you're in the park, be sure to check out the Black Mountain Quarries, where limestone has been mined for centuries. Visitors can explore the old lime kilns up close and view the educational plaques describing their history. Nearby are the impressive ruins of the 13th-century Carreg Cennen Castle, perched on a hill once occupied by Romans and prehistoric civilizations. One can see it from all sides on the moderate, 5-mile Carreg Cennen Castle Circular. The trail traverses the pastoral fields surrounding the castle, and, with a small admission fee, includes access to the castle grounds.