Tucked in the countryside of Wales among its green hills and vast stretches of farm fields is the lovely market town of Llandovery. It sits along the tracks of a scenic train route called the Heart of Wales, of which this lovely town is very much a part. When locals and travelers aren't enjoying its mellow market vibes, they're often found hiking the hills of neighboring Brecon Beacons National Park.

With around 2,700 residents, Llandovery is a quiet getaway full of small-town charm and a site of proud Welsh history. It features a statue of Llywelyn ap Gruffydd Fychan, a wealthy landowner whose life was lost due to orders from Henry IV for his part in the Welsh Rebellion in the 14th century, per Llandovery Wales. Officially chartered as a market town in 1485, its vast main market area was originally meant to accommodate cattle herds, as the town was a crucial stopover for drovers. At one point, about 70 pubs operated across town to accommodate them. The town has since modernized, but the Llandovery Town Market continues to run on the first Saturday of every month.

Those coming from Swansea to the south can reach Llandovery in less than an hour by road. For those not in a hurry, the Heart of Wales train line is a beautiful journey through the countryside that takes roughly an hour-and-a-half. The charming English town of Shrewsbury is a two-hour drive, or closer to three hours on the Heart of Wales line. If arriving from overseas, Cardiff Airport (CWL) is the nearest international airport, located in Wales' coastal "City of Arcades." From there, the drive to Llandovery is roughly an hour-and-a-half.