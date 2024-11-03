Witness The Wild Beauty Of This Remote Welsh Park Perfect For Stargazers & Adventure Seekers

Stargazers and astronomers will be drawn to this remote area for its exceptionally dark sky sites, free of excessive light pollution. In 2013, Brecon Beacons National Park was designated an International Dark Sky Reserve by the International Dark Sky Association. The park's authority even funded an observatory in 2014, which is centrally located at the park's visitor center to promote tourism and attract budding astronomers. The observatory hosts a Dark Sky Festival each September, perfect for those looking to learn more about the night sky and what lies beyond. It's impossible not to be awestruck by a skyscape filled with nebulas, shooting stars, and the sense of the universe's vastness.

You don't need to visit the observatory to enjoy the stars, as much of the park offers excellent stargazing spots. Allan Trow, co-founder of Dark Sky Wales, recommends some of his favorite locations for stargazing (via VisitWales), including the Pontsticill Reservoir, Llangorse Lakes, Usk Reservoir, and Crai Reservoir. Be sure to layer up when heading out at night — the Welsh weather can be unpredictable and chilly, even in the summer. Carrying a thermos with something warm is a good idea. Note that much of the land in Brecon Beacons National Park is privately owned, so ensure you're not trespassing on private land when stopping off to enjoy views of the Milky Way or constellations. If you're really lucky, you may even catch sight of the Northern Lights during your visit, as they have been seen here on occasion during the winter months.

