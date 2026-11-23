On the eastern side of the River Hull sits the village of Wawne in East Riding. The English parish is steeped in rich medieval history, and it has charming streets and plenty of scenic walks.

Wawne is situated between Beverley and Bransholme. It's also just over 3 miles from the village of Sutton, so it's relatively easy to get to, regardless of which direction you're coming from. Driving from Hull takes about 15 minutes. Or, for a small fee and anywhere from 30 to 60 minutes of your time (due to the stops along the way), you can take the bus. For those who are big fans of walking, note that it only takes about 1.5 hours on foot if you leave from Hull. If you fancy a stroll through the British countryside, this is a pretty great place to do it.

This charming East Riding parish is quite small, and visitors describe it as a rural space with a neighborhood feel. Surrounded by countryside, the lanes of the village are bustling — here you'll find historic sites, a post office, a school, and a community center hall. For more amenities, suburban areas are just a few miles away, with fast food, gas stations, bowling, and even a mall. While the parish doesn't have any dining, there are pubs and local eateries in nearby villages (head to Pipe and Glass in Beverley, a highly recommended Michelin-starred restaurant that dates back to the 15th century).