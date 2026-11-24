Between Birmingham And Cardiff Is A Riverfront Getaway With Rolling Hills, Boutiques, And Savory Eats
As the U.K.'s longest river, the River Severn covers a lot of ground, flowing for about 220 miles from the mountains in mid-Wales all the way to the Bristol Channel. While there's plenty to discover along its path, one of the most historic crossings of the River Severn is found at Upton-upon-Severn, a charming town tucked along the curvaceous river. Upton-upon-Severn, also known as just Upton, is anchored around its historic High Street a few steps from the river and lies in the shadow of the impressive Malvern Hills National Landscape.
With an ideal location in the heart of Worcestershire, Upton has been a prominent river crossing point since at least the 14th century. This crossing was formally established with the construction of the Upton Bridge in the late 16th century. If you cross Upton Bridge today, you'll arrive at the town's commercial center, lined with centuries-old pubs and unique boutiques. While its riverfront location offers scenic views, visitors can also head out onto the water for idyllic boat cruises. Rising in the background are the rolling Malvern Hills of the Malvern Hills National Landscape, including significant peaks that can be summited for incredible views.
Upton-upon-Severn is about an hour-and-a-half drive north of Cardiff, Wales' "City of Arcades," and an hour's drive south of Birmingham, the U.K.'s second-largest city. If you're flying in, Birmingham Airport (BHX) receives nonstop flights from major European cities. For hikes and river excursions, plan to visit between June and September, when temperatures hover between 65 and 71 degrees Fahrenheit.
Shopping and dining in Upton-upon-Severn
Upton-upon-Severn's High Street is a bustling thoroughfare lined with shops and restaurants. An excellent first stop is The Tudor House Museum, a historic building that dates to the 17th century. Inside, the museum's collections reveal Upton's fascinating history, with displays of unique artifacts, crafts, memorabilia, and more. Afterwards, stroll up High Street to some of the town's boutiques. Start at The Map Shop, a cartography shop that has stood on High Street for over 50 years. Browse the store's immense collection, ranging from antique maps dating to the late 1800s to large-scale maps of far-flung locations. A few doors away is The Violet Bookshop, a newer bookstore that stocks the latest bestsellers, signed editions, and children's books. Music fans looking for rare records and collectibles shouldn't miss a stop into Rock on Son Records and Memorabilia to browse vintage vinyls, CDs, DVDs, posters, branded clothing, and action figures.
Tucked along High Street and near the riverfront are also many historic pubs to enjoy savory eats. The White Lion is a yellow-hued, 16th-century inn that was immortalized in the classic British novel "Tom Jones." Inside the cozy restaurant, marked by wood beams and brick pillars, you can enjoy classic pub cuisine, such as the pie of the day or fish and chips. Another iconic pub in town is the charming, timber-framed Ye Olde Anchor Inn, which dates to 1601. If you're in town on a weekend, try the traditional Sunday roast meal of roast beef, lamb, or chicken with Yorkshire pudding, vegetables, potatoes, and gravy, before finishing with steamed pudding or fruit crumble for dessert. You can also pair your trip to Upton with a visit to nearby Bewdley, another town on River Severn that's considered "the most perfect small Georgian town in Worcestershire."
Outdoor adventures near Upton-upon-Severn
With its prime position on the River Severn, Upton-upon-Severn offers plenty of fun boating activities. Across the river from the heart of town is the Upton Marina, where Severn Expeditions – which has a 5-star rating on Tripadvisor – is based for boating excursions. You can rent out a small or large motor boat to cruise along the idyllic river, or head out with an expert skipper and order a catered picnic if you'd rather let someone else do the driving. Bring along your fishing rod to catch barbel, perch, bream, and more. "We were surprised how quiet the river was which made our journey delightful," raved a Tripadvisor reviewer. "Lots of wildlife to be seen along the riverbank." For a fun detour, journey a few miles down the river to Tewkesbury, a charming town with tasty eateries, markets, and Cotswolds access.
Upton lies just east of the Malvern Hills National Landscape, a 40-square-mile region marked by its rolling hills that are part of a volcanic ridge. This scenic and undulating landscape reaches its tallest point at the Worcestershire Beacon, a peak that rises nearly 1,400 feet high. The car park at the base of the Beacon lies about a 20-minute drive from Upton, and from here, you can embark on a hike to the summit. The loop trail measures just over 2 miles and has some steep portions, but hikers are rewarded with sweeping panoramas from the top. For a slightly longer hike, head about 2.5 miles down the road to conquer another iconic peak in the Malvern Hills National Landscape. The British Camp Circular is a 4.3-mile trek that leads up to the British Camp, an ancient hill fort dating back to the Iron Age.