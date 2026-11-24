As the U.K.'s longest river, the River Severn covers a lot of ground, flowing for about 220 miles from the mountains in mid-Wales all the way to the Bristol Channel. While there's plenty to discover along its path, one of the most historic crossings of the River Severn is found at Upton-upon-Severn, a charming town tucked along the curvaceous river. Upton-upon-Severn, also known as just Upton, is anchored around its historic High Street a few steps from the river and lies in the shadow of the impressive Malvern Hills National Landscape.

With an ideal location in the heart of Worcestershire, Upton has been a prominent river crossing point since at least the 14th century. This crossing was formally established with the construction of the Upton Bridge in the late 16th century. If you cross Upton Bridge today, you'll arrive at the town's commercial center, lined with centuries-old pubs and unique boutiques. While its riverfront location offers scenic views, visitors can also head out onto the water for idyllic boat cruises. Rising in the background are the rolling Malvern Hills of the Malvern Hills National Landscape, including significant peaks that can be summited for incredible views.

Upton-upon-Severn is about an hour-and-a-half drive north of Cardiff, Wales' "City of Arcades," and an hour's drive south of Birmingham, the U.K.'s second-largest city. If you're flying in, Birmingham Airport (BHX) receives nonstop flights from major European cities. For hikes and river excursions, plan to visit between June and September, when temperatures hover between 65 and 71 degrees Fahrenheit.