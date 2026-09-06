Between Worcester And Gloucester Is A Charming Town With Tasty Eateries, Markets, And Cotswolds Access

The Cotswolds are prototypical of England's picture-book countryside. Across 800 square miles you'll find rolling "wolds" (hills), cottages built from honey-hued stone, villages bisected by canals, and a sense of propriety and order at every turn. Around halfway between Gloucester (pronounced "Gloster") and Worcester (pronounced "Wooster") sits the region's northern gateway: the historic market town of Tewkesbury.

Tewkesbury, or Theocsbury, as it was originally called, has been an important settlement for centuries, built at the point where the Avon and Severn rivers meet. Its grand abbey dates to the early 1100s, when it was a residence for Benedictine monks. The town hosts a medieval festival in July, involving around 2,000 people reenacting a major battle from the 15th-century Wars of the Roses. The reenactment retells the history of the Yorks triumphing over the Lancasters and defeating their prince, Edward of Westminster, right here in the fields of Tewkesbury. Interestingly, this bloody war also inspired one of the central conflicts in George R.R. Martin's "A Song of Ice and Fire" series (adapted by HBO into "Game of Thrones") — the Yorks inspired the Starks; the Lancasters inspired the Lannisters.

Today, the town's mix of labyrinthine alleyways and medieval, Tudor, and Georgian architecture shows the different faces of Tewkesbury as it progressed through the last millennium. There are also three market towns in Tewkesbury Borough (a borough is like a municipality in the U.S.), with stalls selling local produce, artisanal crafts, and textiles. And there are great restaurants in town, some serving English pub classics, others refined international cuisine. Tewkesbury can work as a day trip from Bristol, one of the world's best travel destinations in 2026. Road trippers could also include it as a stop near the quintessentially English Cotswold Way.