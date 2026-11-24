Spanning a vast swath of northern England, Yorkshire is known for its sprawling moorlands and coastal cities, not the least of which is the classic seaside escape of Scarborough. But if you drive about 40 minutes inland from Scarborough, you'll reach an area that looks a little bit different from the shrub-covered moors and rugged coastline. The North Riding Forest Park is a collection of forests that sits within the North York Moors National Park. According to Coast Radar, it's the U.K.'s largest upland heath forest, made up largely of conifers with open heathland in between. The park spans around 35,800 acres, per a regional report, covering hills and valleys. Among them are numerous walking trails, occasionally climbing up to viewpoints that look out over the Yorkshire landscape.

While Scarborough is a busy seaside destination full of beaches, North Riding Forest Park showcases a much more low-key side of the region that's easily reachable from the bustling resort town. The forest park is mostly reserved for nature, with sparse farms and hamlets in its midst, according to a North York Moors Character Assessment. Though it has a few facilities, including a visitor center and a ropes course, the wider woodland landscape offers plenty of space to enjoy some peace and quiet. Many reviewers describe the park as a relaxing spot for a walk. As you hike among the heather and conifers, keep an eye out for wildlife, including roe deer and the more evasive pine marten.