Outside Scarborough Is A Scenic UK Park With Laid-Back Vibes, Rolling Hills, And Trails
Spanning a vast swath of northern England, Yorkshire is known for its sprawling moorlands and coastal cities, not the least of which is the classic seaside escape of Scarborough. But if you drive about 40 minutes inland from Scarborough, you'll reach an area that looks a little bit different from the shrub-covered moors and rugged coastline. The North Riding Forest Park is a collection of forests that sits within the North York Moors National Park. According to Coast Radar, it's the U.K.'s largest upland heath forest, made up largely of conifers with open heathland in between. The park spans around 35,800 acres, per a regional report, covering hills and valleys. Among them are numerous walking trails, occasionally climbing up to viewpoints that look out over the Yorkshire landscape.
While Scarborough is a busy seaside destination full of beaches, North Riding Forest Park showcases a much more low-key side of the region that's easily reachable from the bustling resort town. The forest park is mostly reserved for nature, with sparse farms and hamlets in its midst, according to a North York Moors Character Assessment. Though it has a few facilities, including a visitor center and a ropes course, the wider woodland landscape offers plenty of space to enjoy some peace and quiet. Many reviewers describe the park as a relaxing spot for a walk. As you hike among the heather and conifers, keep an eye out for wildlife, including roe deer and the more evasive pine marten.
Hiking in North Riding Forest Park
North Riding Forest Park comprises the Dalby, Cropton, Langdale, and Wykeham Forests. Per Yorkshire Moors, Dalby Forest is the most geared towards visitors, with many waymarked trails and various activities for families. Dalby has a designated visitor center, with a gift shop where you can get everything from dog toys to binoculars. However, trails through the Dalby Forest don't all start at the visitor center. One scenic trail, the Woodcock Way, starts at the Bickley Gate car park, about a 30-minute drive from Scarborough or an hour from York. Hikers can do the shorter version of the loop that's 3 miles, or a longer, 4.5-mile loop, per Forestry England. The trail winds along some hilly terrain before ascending to the Crosscliff viewpoint, where you can see across the moors and out to the pyramid-like structure of the RAF Fylingdales. If you plan to hike on your own, here are some essential safety tips to know before a solo hike.
Other forests within North Riding Forest Park also have trails that should not be overlooked. In Cropton Forest, the Edge of Empire trail showcases an ancient Roman archaeological site, Cawthorn Camps. The trail is a flat, mile-long hike with interpretive panels to contextualize the area's earthworks. If you're looking for a longer trail for a full day of hiking, the Langdale Forest and Lilla Cross trail could be a good option. It covers about 10 miles, weaving between both the forest and moors until it reaches a high point at the Lilla Cross lookout, with beautiful views of Robin Hood's Bay. The trail also gains about 900 feet of elevation. For a charming detour in between hikes, head to Goathland, a cozy village within North York Moors National Park, roughly a 30-minute drive from the forest park area.