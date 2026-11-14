Between Middlesbrough And Bridlington Is A Cozy Village Inside A National Park With Scenic Trails And Waterfalls
A small treasure of a village rests within the idyllic expanse of the North York Moors National Park, where rushing waterfalls surrounded by lush foliage await hikers upon numerous gorgeous trails. Goathland is a wee surprise that one can easily miss, yet should instead seek out and explore thoroughly. Nestled in a green valley surrounded by heather-covered hills, this little charmer's historic stone buildings found their way into Harry Potter films, and its surrounding landscape could easily pass for the Shire.
With roughly 400 residents, cozy Goathland mostly gets attention for its Goathland Station, a historic railway terminal that serves not only as a portal to the Potterverse, but also as a backdrop in the drama series "Heartbeat." Yet its enchanting atmosphere can be experienced all over town, with sheep grazing in the fields and buildings that will make you feel like you've stepped back in time, if it weren't for the electricity. Its outer edges brush against the moorland, with ample space to take in the fantastic scenery. It's a place where the stressors of modern life find no foothold.
Driving eastward from Middlesbrough, one can reach Goathland in under an hour, while trains make the journey in a little over two hours. It's just over an hour up the coast from Bridlington by car. If flying in, the closest option is Teesside International Airport (MME), and the drive from there is just over an hour, or three-and-a-half hours by train and bus.
The North York Moors National Park surrounds Goathland
While some villages inside the national park enjoy coastal vibes, like Robin Hood's Bay, Goathland rests in the heart of the moors, with wide-open fields and heather-covered hills as far as the eye can see. As summer blends into autumn, the moors bloom in gorgeous purple hues. At night, the park's remote location away from big cities means stargazers get a full view of the cosmos. Castle ruins dot the landscape at the North York Moors National Park, evoking a world of forgotten kingdoms and medieval legends.
Just south of Goathland is the Wheeldale Roman Road, an ancient stone road that is believed to date back to Roman times, or perhaps even earlier. Walk a literal mile in the footsteps of those who traversed it millennia ago. To the east, atop a tall hill stands the Lilla Cross, a stone monument that predates all others in the park, having originally been built in 626 – the current stone was placed about 300 years later. It is said to be a monument ordered by King Edwin in honor of a loyal servant, who gave his life by intercepting an enemy sword aimed at the king, per The Northern Antiquarian.
To take in the breathtaking scenery in comfort, hop aboard one of the Day Rover trains operated by the North Yorkshire Moors Railway, which will take you through the moors to the coastal town with windswept cliffs known as Whitby. It's a lovely day trip to the sea and some spectacular abbey ruins, with views of the moors and hillsides along the way.
Waterfalls reward trail hikers near Goathland
Goathland has more to offer than hills of heather and open fields. It is also close to lush trails that reward hikers with waterfalls and peaceful grottoes. One of the shortest waterfall hikes is the 1.2-mile Mallyan Spout Circular, which leads from the southern end of Goathland, through the woods, and to the Mallyan Spout waterfall, surrounded by trees and large stones. A portion of the hike consists of steep steps, so there is a moderate challenge.
Another beautiful waterfall can be visited on the Goathland to Thomason Foss Waterfall trail, which requires good hiking boots as it has rather rugged and uneven terrain. It runs for 2.8 miles and takes hikers past the tiny burg known as Beck Hole before continuing on to the waterfall. There's an otherworldly pool at the base of the waterfall with mossy stones and thick, gnarled tree roots. One past hiker describes cooling off with a swim in the chilly waters of the natural pool.
More adventurous hikers can enjoy waterfall views with a side of ancient history on the Goathland, Mallyan Spout, and Roman Road trail. This route brings hikers to the stunning Mallyan Spout Waterfall, through the heather moors, and along portions of the venerable Roman Road ruins for a thorough combination of local experiences totaling just under 8 miles. Remember to watch for signs pointing to a detour on the trail to avoid difficult eroded areas. Devoted waterfall enthusiasts would enjoy a road trip to England's largest waterfall, the High Force Waterfall, about two hours west of Goathland.