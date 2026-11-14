Between Middlesbrough And Bridlington Is A Cozy Village Inside A National Park With Scenic Trails And Waterfalls

A small treasure of a village rests within the idyllic expanse of the North York Moors National Park, where rushing waterfalls surrounded by lush foliage await hikers upon numerous gorgeous trails. Goathland is a wee surprise that one can easily miss, yet should instead seek out and explore thoroughly. Nestled in a green valley surrounded by heather-covered hills, this little charmer's historic stone buildings found their way into Harry Potter films, and its surrounding landscape could easily pass for the Shire.

With roughly 400 residents, cozy Goathland mostly gets attention for its Goathland Station, a historic railway terminal that serves not only as a portal to the Potterverse, but also as a backdrop in the drama series "Heartbeat." Yet its enchanting atmosphere can be experienced all over town, with sheep grazing in the fields and buildings that will make you feel like you've stepped back in time, if it weren't for the electricity. Its outer edges brush against the moorland, with ample space to take in the fantastic scenery. It's a place where the stressors of modern life find no foothold.

Driving eastward from Middlesbrough, one can reach Goathland in under an hour, while trains make the journey in a little over two hours. It's just over an hour up the coast from Bridlington by car. If flying in, the closest option is Teesside International Airport (MME), and the drive from there is just over an hour, or three-and-a-half hours by train and bus.