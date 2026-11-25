In the mood for a seaside getaway? Scotland might not be the first destination that comes to mind, but there are certainly some spectacular coastal landscapes to be found here. Far to the north in the Scottish Highlands is a quiet spot called Brora. Sitting along the path of the North Coast 500 highway, this itty-bitty village is an ideal stop for a glimpse of crashing waves. Sink your toes into the soft sand, or go fishing on the River Brora, which splits the village in half.

Today, the winding village lanes are quiet. No more than 1,500 locals call the village home. Rewind to the early 19th century, however, and travelers to Brora would have set foot in a thriving industrial hub. Local mills and factories churned out items like salt, woolen cloth, and bricks. Workers at Brora Colliery extracted coal from the surrounding landscape, which powered the factories. Even as far back as the 16th century, coal miners had been toiling away in Brora.

Red-brick townhouses still stand proudly along the street today, relics of the Victorian-era brickworks. Adding even more charm to the scenery are rows of rustic buildings made of brownish-grey stone, surrounded by leafy trees. Small boats are moored in Brora Harbor, a narrow channel leading into the sea. A forested slope frames the harbor view. Only a short walk from the village center leads down to Brora Beach, which offers "unforgettable views," according to one visitor. Feeling hungry? Pop into a local cafe for a light lunch, or tuck into seafood dishes at an upscale hotel restaurant. Trains from Inverness down south can reach Brora in just over two hours. Anyone coming from Edinburgh will face a longer journey, with trains taking roughly seven hours.