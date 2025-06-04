The 'Ultimate Road Trip' Follows Scotland's Scenic Coastline Through Charming Villages, Mountains, And Beaches

Some places seem custom-built for epic road trips. From an American cross-country journey from Virginia to Los Angeles to Iceland's seafront villages, glaciers, and fjords, road trips are an exciting way to cover a lot of country in the short time you have to see it all. For those with the luxury of slowing down and taking their time, they offer plenty of opportunities to indulge in their favorite pastimes, whether it's outdoor adventure or simply relaxing at posh bed and breakfasts.

One nation that might not leap to mind when you think of road trips is Scotland. But hopping behind the wheel and charting a course north is a spectacular way to see some of the United Kingdom's most rural and awe-inspiring scenery. The North Coast 500 (NC500) is a collection of routes that takes you on a journey over at least 516 miles of coastal roads and six regions of the Highlands. There are towering Munros, the Scottish name for mountains over 3,000 feet tall, beautiful sandy beaches with clear water, and countless little villages to stop for refreshments.

The NC500's motto is "the ultimate road trip," and it's easy to see why. It's easy to find highlights that suit your family along the way, whether you're looking to find the best whiskey in Scotland or play a few rounds on iconic seaside golf courses. There are activities for nature lovers, wildlife enthusiasts, cyclists, walkers, or those simply seeking solitude and peacefulness.