The 'Ultimate Road Trip' Follows Scotland's Scenic Coastline Through Charming Villages, Mountains, And Beaches
Some places seem custom-built for epic road trips. From an American cross-country journey from Virginia to Los Angeles to Iceland's seafront villages, glaciers, and fjords, road trips are an exciting way to cover a lot of country in the short time you have to see it all. For those with the luxury of slowing down and taking their time, they offer plenty of opportunities to indulge in their favorite pastimes, whether it's outdoor adventure or simply relaxing at posh bed and breakfasts.
One nation that might not leap to mind when you think of road trips is Scotland. But hopping behind the wheel and charting a course north is a spectacular way to see some of the United Kingdom's most rural and awe-inspiring scenery. The North Coast 500 (NC500) is a collection of routes that takes you on a journey over at least 516 miles of coastal roads and six regions of the Highlands. There are towering Munros, the Scottish name for mountains over 3,000 feet tall, beautiful sandy beaches with clear water, and countless little villages to stop for refreshments.
The NC500's motto is "the ultimate road trip," and it's easy to see why. It's easy to find highlights that suit your family along the way, whether you're looking to find the best whiskey in Scotland or play a few rounds on iconic seaside golf courses. There are activities for nature lovers, wildlife enthusiasts, cyclists, walkers, or those simply seeking solitude and peacefulness.
The attraction of Scotland's North Coast and the NC500 road trip
The North Coast 500 offers a taste of the best activities and things to do in Scotland, but those seeking some time in nature will probably be the happiest. Natural wonders abound, from towering mountains and beautiful beaches to caves and waterfalls. Just a few highlights include Smoo Caves and Balnakeil Beach near Durness, the Fairy Glen Falls near Inverness, and Assynt's Wailing Widow Falls. You'll spend your evenings under a sky full of stars, because dark skies are the norm in the rural north country.
But there is also plenty of man-made wonders to explore along the way. On the route, you'll pass through countless villages with opportunities to find local arts and crafts, food, and historic pubs. The area boasts a wealth of history and numerous castles to explore. One must-see is Dunrobin Castle and Gardens near Golspie and Dornoch, the home of the Earl (and later, the Duke) of Sutherland since the 1400s. There are also fascinating ruins, like Ardvreck Castle in Assynt. Many of these sites are free to visit, while some charge a nominal entry fee.
With so much to see and do on the route, it's essential to set off on your adventure with a plan in hand. A good guidebook can be invaluable, but there are also numerous videos and blog articles providing sample itineraries to get you started. Many travelers recommend starting your trek on the east coast and driving counter-clockwise, as this will save the best and most dramatic scenery for the end. This means that most people will start and end around the town of Inverness.
When to hit the road and where to stay on the NC500
The route is most popular as a summer road trip, so it's no surprise that it's busy during the school holidays in late July and all through August. If you're touring during that period, it's essential to make any reservations well in advance. But autumn is also a great time to travel the loop, and shorter days just mean more time for stargazing at night. No matter when you go, do not plan to rush it. Give yourself about five days to complete the trip.
It's essential to use what3words or Google Maps along the way. With Google Maps, you can also download maps for offline use, which is helpful for areas with patchy mobile service. Also, be aware that larger motorhomes may have trouble navigating some of the narrow, winding, single-track sections of road, particularly in the famous Applecross Pass in Wester Ross.
As you might imagine, the route is very popular with campervans and motorhomes. There are plenty of campsites and holiday parks along the route, but if you don't want to spend the night on wheels, there are also plenty of inns, guest houses, and rental properties along the way. If the NC500 whets your appetite for more Scottish motoring adventures, you're in luck. There are actually several more drives touring the country, including the Heart 200, South West Coastal 300, and North East 250.