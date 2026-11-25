So, how do you know when a cruise has a planned dry dock? There are a few ways to check. Cruising Earth has a list of dry dock schedules for different lines, while Cruise Critic keeps track of which vessels have scheduled refurbishments. You can also look for gaps in a ship's sailing schedule and check with the operator to see if a dry dock is scheduled in that period. Why does the timing of a dry dock matter so much? Well, it can actually affect your experience of a cruise.

If you sail just before a scheduled dry dock, you might find the vessel to be lacking or even run-down. Carpets may be rolled up, areas might be closed, and furniture can be put away, making the already liminal space of a cruise ship even more so. On the other hand, booking after a dry dock can be the jackpot. Ideally, things will be fresh and fixed, and you may even get new amenities. But there's a catch: The first sailing immediately after a dry dock can be at risk of getting canceled if the service goes past its scheduled time. And repairs may even be ongoing during your trip.

Samantha Brown offers these top tips for planning your dream cruise, and we suggest adding "consider the dry dock schedule" to that list. If you want to take advantage of a vessel being updated during dry dock without risking cancellation or onboard construction, look at sailings at least a month after the end of this maintenance period. If you do book a sailing either right before or after a scheduled dry dock, it's a good idea to make your trip as flexible as possible in case of any unexpected cancellations or changes.