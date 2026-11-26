Shipwrecks make for popular scuba diving destinations, as do coral reefs. And there's a way to see both a wreck (of sorts) and a reef off the coast of Destin, along what's known as Florida's Emerald Coast. The SS United States has been sunk, though instead of ending up at the bottom of the Gulf of Mexico (renamed the Gulf of America in 2025 by U.S. President Donald Trump) through any navigational mishap, this was a deliberate decision to create the world's largest artificial reef. The 990-foot-long vessel is set to become habitat for marine life as well as bring in scuba divers.

The SS United States was one of the world's fastest passenger ships in the 1950s, crossing the Atlantic on its maiden voyage in just 3 days, 10 hours, and 40 minutes. It still holds that record. This ocean liner was designed to be converted to military use as needed; it had 395 staterooms and 14 suites. Some of its famous passengers were Bob Hope, Salvador Dali, and Princess Grace of Monaco. But all good things must come to an end, and her last year of service was 1969. By 1978, the U.S. Navy decided it wouldn't need the ship, and it changed hands over the years, eventually ending up at Pier 82 on the Delaware River near Philadelphia.

Various restoration ideas were considered, but by 2024, the rent at the pier hadn't been paid. In 2025, Okaloosa County in northwest Florida bought the aging ship to sink it and make the world's largest artificial reef. On November 11, 2026, that vision came to pass as the ship was sunk off the coast of Destin in a process that took several hours.