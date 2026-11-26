The SS United States Is About To Become The World's Largest Artificial Reef And A Scuba Diving Destination
Shipwrecks make for popular scuba diving destinations, as do coral reefs. And there's a way to see both a wreck (of sorts) and a reef off the coast of Destin, along what's known as Florida's Emerald Coast. The SS United States has been sunk, though instead of ending up at the bottom of the Gulf of Mexico (renamed the Gulf of America in 2025 by U.S. President Donald Trump) through any navigational mishap, this was a deliberate decision to create the world's largest artificial reef. The 990-foot-long vessel is set to become habitat for marine life as well as bring in scuba divers.
The SS United States was one of the world's fastest passenger ships in the 1950s, crossing the Atlantic on its maiden voyage in just 3 days, 10 hours, and 40 minutes. It still holds that record. This ocean liner was designed to be converted to military use as needed; it had 395 staterooms and 14 suites. Some of its famous passengers were Bob Hope, Salvador Dali, and Princess Grace of Monaco. But all good things must come to an end, and her last year of service was 1969. By 1978, the U.S. Navy decided it wouldn't need the ship, and it changed hands over the years, eventually ending up at Pier 82 on the Delaware River near Philadelphia.
Various restoration ideas were considered, but by 2024, the rent at the pier hadn't been paid. In 2025, Okaloosa County in northwest Florida bought the aging ship to sink it and make the world's largest artificial reef. On November 11, 2026, that vision came to pass as the ship was sunk off the coast of Destin in a process that took several hours.
The SS United States: A new world for scuba divers to explore
Susan Gibbs, whose grandfather, William Francis Gibbs, designed the SS United States, told NPR's "Morning Edition" what it was like knowing the ship would be at the bottom of the Gulf. "It's a combination of grief, that I will be saying goodbye to her in her current form," Gibbs said, "but gratitude and hope in terms of what she will continue to give to the world."
The ship was sunk just over 25 miles off the coast, and the top decks are around 60 feet down. If you're a beginner scuba diver still learning to do it like a pro, make sure you're certified to dive to this depth before you book a trip; the top decks are near the limit of PADI and NAUI basic open water certification. While work was done to seal off parts of the ship to help keep divers safe, to go inside, you'll need to be specially certified in wreck diving.
Not long after the ocean liner settled on the bottom, divers went down to check it out, with Jackson Clavier Productions sharing footage of divers swimming through the ship's promenade. It's set to be a popular destination. "We've had people reach out from Australia already," Trevor Dell, owner of Discovery Dive World and Fort Walton Beach Scuba, told Fox 10. "The fact that she is the biggest puts her in a category by herself, and puts her on the bucket list for every single diver in the world."
The SS United States' marine life and when to visit
It will take some time for the SS United States to become a habitat for marine life. One marine ecologist outlined in The Conversation what is likely to happen to the ship now that it's underwater. Microorganisms will have started to form a slime on the ship's surface, which will attract larvae, and oysters, clams, barnacles, urchins, and other invertebrates will follow. Then there will be corals, fish, and possibly even turtles and sharks that make their home here or use it as a place to hunt for food. All of this will happen naturally without human interference. The work to get the ship ready for marine wildlife has already happened. The prep included deep cleaning, removing wires, and fully draining the fuel tanks.
Destin, along Florida's Emerald Coast, is already known as having some of the world's most beautiful beaches, and this new scuba diving destination gives travelers yet another reason to visit. The SS United States is actually one of hundreds of artificial reef sites at the bottom of the Gulf in this area; diving should be added to the list of the best things to do in the Florida Panhandle. If you're planning a trip to see the ship, the best time to go scuba diving near Destin is from April to October; the water is warm, and the visibility is typically good.
You won't always have to be a scuba diver to still see some of the SS United States in Florida. The two six-story-tall funnels on the ship were removed before it was sunk, and they are going to be a highlight of an onshore museum about the ship. However, this could take years to complete.