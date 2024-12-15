The Coastal Florida Fishing City With Several Of The 'Most Beautiful Beaches In The Entire World'
Nestled on Florida's Emerald Coast between Panama City Beach and Pensacola, the popular city of Destin is a vacationer's paradise. The city is brimming with sugar-sand beaches lapped by turquoise waters, multiple championship golf courses, the bustling Destin Harbor Boardwalk, and a major fishing scene. Destin was named for Leonard Destin, a fisherman who moved to Florida's Panhandle in the mid-19th century and pioneered its development as a commercial fishing destination. Due to its hefty hauls, Destin later became known as the "World's Luckiest Fishing Village."
While Destin is still a major hub for fishing charters into the Gulf of Mexico, the city draws 4.5 million tourists annually to its spectacular shoreline. Destin's Henderson Beach State Park was recognized as one of the world's best beaches in 2024 by The World's Best. From miles-long reserves to the off-shore sandbars, there's something for every beach lover.
Destin is accessible by flights into the Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport, which is about a 30-minute drive to the center. While the city is beautiful year-round, the best time to visit is during the spring and fall months when the days are sunny. The winter months can be cooler, and summers can be very hot and humid. One of the most unique times to visit Destin is during the Destin Fishing Rodeo, an annual month-long fishing tournament held in October that welcomes anglers from around the country.
Beaches near Destin
While there are many things to do in the Florida Panhandle, the most beloved activity is heading to the beach, and Destin has some premier stretches of sand. Henderson Beach State Park is a sprawling 200-acre expanse of billowing dunes, a nature trail, and white sand beaches washed by the blue-green waves of the Gulf of Mexico. Open daily from 8 a.m. to sundown, the state park is the perfect destination for a blissful beach day or more adventurous activities such as biking, snorkeling, and camping. Though the beach is not free to enter, the small price is worth it to enjoy such a pristine sandy coast. Another lovely beach nearby is Jetty East Beach, an uncrowded gem great for fishing. However, whirlpools can make swimming dangerous here.
For one of the most unique Florida destinations, head to the beautiful shallow sandbar of Crab Island near the Destin Bridge in Choctawhatchee Bay. Crab Island is only accessible by boat, kayak, jet ski, or paddleboard and boasts a fun party atmosphere with floating bars and inflatable rafts. The best time to visit is during high tide when the glittering turquoise water is translucent. Another delightful beach for water activities is Miramar Beach, known for its offshore shallow Dolphin Snorkel Reef, home to a watery wonderland of exploration.
Where to stay in Destin
Set right on the edge of Henderson Beach State Park is the luxurious, family-friendly Henderson Beach Resort. The sprawling complex boasts 170 breezy rooms with balconies, multiple swimming pools, fine dining, and a pampering spa, all within a short walk to a legendary Destin shore. Guests rave about the excellent and kind service, the beautiful views of the Gulf of Mexico from the rooms, and the delicious food at the resort's Primrose Steak and Seafood restaurant.
If you are traveling as a couple and prefer to be directly on the sand, head across the street to the adults-only Henderson Park Inn. The romantic beachfront establishment is an intimate retreat, with just 37 rooms and suites that feature floor-to-ceiling windows framing the beautiful beach. The inn offers a private beach for guests and can also organize fishing charters. After a sunny day, retreat to the inn's charming Beach Walk Café or enjoy stargazing at the fire pit. A Tripadvisor reviewer raves, "We keep coming back to this place, it's our favorite place to be when we want to just relax, chill out, and be pampered." For an even more exciting trip, this upscale Florida island is the best resort hub for a luxurious beach getaway.