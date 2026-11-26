With hundreds of miles of coastline, New England offers ample space for beachgoers to spread out and escape the crowds of Cape Cod, which brings nearly 2 million people to the National Seashore in summer alone. Those who want to avoid fighting for every grain of sand need only look north, especially to Maine, with its 3,478 miles of tidal coastline. Six miles south of Belfast, an artsy New England escape with waterfront strolls and lobster rolls is Northport. This town of 1,700 people is blessed with beachfront property backed by rolling hills and protected forests, adding ample New England charm to the crashing waves.

Indeed, nature covers most of Northport, and the only community center is in Bayside, where gingerbread cottages of Carpenter Gothic architecture slope gently into Penobscot Bay. The settlement was built as a meeting ground and recruitment site for Methodists in the mid-19th century and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Today, Bayside serves more recreational purposes, particularly in summer, with swimming and boating offshore and a range of events onshore, such as a lobster bake, art market, and live music in Ruggles Park, a dance session under the stars at the basketball court, and a poetry reading at Bayside Community Hall.