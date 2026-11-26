Forget Cape Cod, Visit This East Coast Town With Rolling Hills, New England Charm, And Beaches
With hundreds of miles of coastline, New England offers ample space for beachgoers to spread out and escape the crowds of Cape Cod, which brings nearly 2 million people to the National Seashore in summer alone. Those who want to avoid fighting for every grain of sand need only look north, especially to Maine, with its 3,478 miles of tidal coastline. Six miles south of Belfast, an artsy New England escape with waterfront strolls and lobster rolls is Northport. This town of 1,700 people is blessed with beachfront property backed by rolling hills and protected forests, adding ample New England charm to the crashing waves.
Indeed, nature covers most of Northport, and the only community center is in Bayside, where gingerbread cottages of Carpenter Gothic architecture slope gently into Penobscot Bay. The settlement was built as a meeting ground and recruitment site for Methodists in the mid-19th century and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Today, Bayside serves more recreational purposes, particularly in summer, with swimming and boating offshore and a range of events onshore, such as a lobster bake, art market, and live music in Ruggles Park, a dance session under the stars at the basketball court, and a poetry reading at Bayside Community Hall.
The great outdoors in Northport
Northport faces more east than north. That's the direction of Penobscot Bay and the Atlantic Ocean, both of which have driven life in the region for thousands of years, since the Penobscot Nation fished and clammed here. Today, the convex coastline between the Duckstrap River and Belfast Reservoir Number One devotes itself largely to vacations of sun and surf.
While there are a number of beaches — Wales, Pebble, and Cals — only Ruggles Park beach and Bayview Park beach in Bayside are public. At both, swimming and fishing are allowed, so long as it's south of Alfred J. Keith Wharf. Small boating on dinghies, canoes, paddleboards, and kayaks is allowed, but you need to register for storage and tie-ups at local facilities. No rentals are available onsite, but they are at Maine Outdoor Sportsman, 2 miles away. For freshwater swims in Northport, head inland to Wyman Park, on the shore of Knights Pond, part of the 309-acre St. Clair Preserve.
Three other nature preserves sit among the rolling hills of Northport. Newman and Breslin host the 1.1-mile Newman Preserve Trail that leads to Pitcher Pond. At Mount Percival, hike a short slope to reach the 410-foot summit, where you can find the stone remains of a rusticator's tower and cistern. The McLellan-Poor Preserve offers two trails through dense stands of hemlock, conifer, pine, and red maple.
New England charm and vacation accoutrements
New England charm oozes along U.S. Highway 1, one of the nine best East Coast road trips and the primary road through Northport. In Northport itself, perhaps the largest concentration of charm can be found at Oak Hall, a Gilded Age mansion built in 1913 by a Chicago financier on the outskirts of Bayside. In fact, it's Maine's largest Colonial Revival mansion. The sumptuous period interiors host weddings, corporate events, and board retreats. As a private residence, it's only available for viewing by appointment and during occasional special events.
Swans Island Company's outlet store in Northport offers take-home New England charm. With small- batch production, traditional methods, antique equipment, and local sheep, Swans Island produces handwoven and custom-made throws, blankets, linen, tablecloths, and more. Exchange sheep for alpaca-based fabrics at the Maine Alpaca Experience, and even meet the animals themselves on an alpaca walk at the farm in Unity, 30 miles northwest of Northport.
Its napkins might come in handy at Northport's only restaurant, the seasonally open Hoot Scratch Restaurant and Kitchen, the tongue-in-cheek brainchild of Sir Reginald T. Mooseworth III. The menu of American comfort food takes farm-to-table seriously, sourcing from 12 Maine producers. Other food options include subs, pizza, ice cream, coffee, and candy at the Bayside Store. Otherwise, you'll have to head north to Belfast or south to Lincolnville, another less-crowded Maine destination with fresh seafood, lake fun, and coastal charm.