This Artsy New England Escape Is A Wildly Underrated Coastal Gem With Waterfront Strolls And Lobster Rolls
Maine has no shortage of beautiful waterfront towns to lure you in. Many of them feature stunning Downeast vistas, diverting hikes along the seaside or through the hills, or even scrumptious restaurants and fresh seafood. A few of them even have all three. Such is the case with Belfast, located on the upper reaches of Penobscot Bay, an hour and 45 minutes north of Portland.
The city was founded in 1770 by Scots-Irish families from New Hampshire. The timber and shipbuilding industries enabled the town to prosper. In 1868, a railroad connected the city to Moosehead Lake and other destinations in the state. The town became a shopping destination, and the wealthy built beautiful homes in the area. The scenic rail line still exists to this day and makes a fun day trip. In 1962, a bypass was built, routing most of U.S. Route 1's traffic outside of the town. At first, this was seen as a negative, but ultimately, it preserved the city's small-town charm.
Keeping the majority of traffic out of downtown has also made Belfast feel much more comfortable to walk around. From the beautiful waterfront, where marinas full of pleasure boats and lobster boats bob happily, to the tidy streets of downtown, Belfast today is as inviting as it ever was.
Maine lobster, Belfast views, and seaside walks
Downtown Belfast, with its restaurants, boutiques, and art galleries, centers around the intersection of Main and High Streets. From this point, you're only minutes from the beautiful waterfront, where you'll find several walking paths along the river. For your art fix, you'll want to check out the local community arts center, Waterfall Arts. It's also the site of the city's year-round farmers' market during the summer; it's one of the largest in the state, featuring arts and crafts in addition to local produce and food items. The Belfast Farmers' Market is held every Friday morning.
One of Belfast's greatest strengths is its walkability — this is a destination meant for strolling. This is a town where you can get nearly everywhere on foot, even across the river, which is not a characteristic of many small towns. It has a lot to do with the town's small size and vibrant downtown area, plus the popular Harbor Walk along the waterfront. There are also numerous hiking trailheads nearby, and the Rail Trail, which connects a 2.2-mile path north of town with the Armistice pedestrian bridge that crosses the Passagassawakeag River.
It's an unwritten law that when visiting a new Maine town, you'll need to find the best mouthwatering lobster roll restaurant. In Belfast, the most frequently recommended spot is Young's Lobster Pound, located right on the water but on the opposite shore, looking back at town. It's a classic waterfront, no-frills lobster pound with a 4.3-star rating on Tripadvisor. There are also dozens of fantastic restaurants, cafés, and bars along Main Street in the heart of town.
Planning your escape to Belfast
Belfast is located on the western side of Penobscot Bay, just under an hour south of Bangor, a great little city with fewer crowds. Bangor is also the location of the nearest airport, with five airlines offering service to host East Coast hubs. Bangor lies on the U.S. Route 1 corridor that follows the Maine coastline, and it's a popular stop for anyone taking a road trip Downeast.
Belfast offers a variety of accommodations, ranging from independent inns and motels to charming bed and breakfasts in historic homes. One near-perfect example is the Jeweled Turret Inn, boasting a 4.7-star Tripadvisor rating. It's located off High Street, a five-minute walk from the downtown area and waterfront. The seven-room inn is situated in a beautiful Victorian home from the late 19th century.
Like most of the Maine coast, Belfast's most popular season is during summer, particularly between Memorial Day and Labor Day. But the best time of year to visit Maine depends on your interests. Winter sports enthusiasts love coming during the colder months, while boaters and hikers insist on soaking up the best of the warm weather. July and August are the ideal times to visit as a tourist, according to the climate site Weather Spark. During those months, you can expect daytime high temperatures around 76 degrees Fahrenheit.