This Artsy New England Escape Is A Wildly Underrated Coastal Gem With Waterfront Strolls And Lobster Rolls

Maine has no shortage of beautiful waterfront towns to lure you in. Many of them feature stunning Downeast vistas, diverting hikes along the seaside or through the hills, or even scrumptious restaurants and fresh seafood. A few of them even have all three. Such is the case with Belfast, located on the upper reaches of Penobscot Bay, an hour and 45 minutes north of Portland.

The city was founded in 1770 by Scots-Irish families from New Hampshire. The timber and shipbuilding industries enabled the town to prosper. In 1868, a railroad connected the city to Moosehead Lake and other destinations in the state. The town became a shopping destination, and the wealthy built beautiful homes in the area. The scenic rail line still exists to this day and makes a fun day trip. In 1962, a bypass was built, routing most of U.S. Route 1's traffic outside of the town. At first, this was seen as a negative, but ultimately, it preserved the city's small-town charm.

Keeping the majority of traffic out of downtown has also made Belfast feel much more comfortable to walk around. From the beautiful waterfront, where marinas full of pleasure boats and lobster boats bob happily, to the tidy streets of downtown, Belfast today is as inviting as it ever was.