Traveling through Wales is like wandering through a shelf of storybooks, with idyllic landscapes, old castles, and historical remnants throughout. The quaint town of Llantwit Major sits near the Bristol Channel and has a small, yet surprisingly robust culinary scene. At the shoreline, towering stone cliffs built of layered stone with striations that almost look like irregular stacked bricks, are not only breathtakingly scenic, but contain fossils dating back to the Jurassic Age. Historical buildings fill the town, some dating back as far as the 5th century.

St. Illtud's Church, known locally as Llanilltud Fawr, is considered one of Christianity's first structures in all of the UK, as well as its first educational building. Some of the structures that still stand were built by the Normans in the 12th century. It maintains services to this day, continuing a tradition lasting a millennium and a half and those unable to visit in person can view them online. More recent, yet still magnificent, is the 18th-century Dimlands Castle, which was built by a magistrate and rector named Rev. Robert Nicholl Carne. The site was once the seat of the 10th-century Welsh Morgannwg Kingdom. Looking at Llantwit Major, its history is clear to see.

The drive from Cardiff to Llantwit Major is about 40 minutes, and trains take the same amount of time. Buses are less expensive, but take about two hours. Cardiff Airport (CWL) is much closer at a 12-minute drive, a 40-minute bus ride, and a 14-minute airport transfer. It takes roughly an hour to drive from Swansea, with trains taking about an 90 minutes,and buses about 3 hours.