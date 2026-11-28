Between Cardiff And Swansea Is A Charming Coastal Town With Cliffs, Local Eats, And History
Traveling through Wales is like wandering through a shelf of storybooks, with idyllic landscapes, old castles, and historical remnants throughout. The quaint town of Llantwit Major sits near the Bristol Channel and has a small, yet surprisingly robust culinary scene. At the shoreline, towering stone cliffs built of layered stone with striations that almost look like irregular stacked bricks, are not only breathtakingly scenic, but contain fossils dating back to the Jurassic Age. Historical buildings fill the town, some dating back as far as the 5th century.
St. Illtud's Church, known locally as Llanilltud Fawr, is considered one of Christianity's first structures in all of the UK, as well as its first educational building. Some of the structures that still stand were built by the Normans in the 12th century. It maintains services to this day, continuing a tradition lasting a millennium and a half and those unable to visit in person can view them online. More recent, yet still magnificent, is the 18th-century Dimlands Castle, which was built by a magistrate and rector named Rev. Robert Nicholl Carne. The site was once the seat of the 10th-century Welsh Morgannwg Kingdom. Looking at Llantwit Major, its history is clear to see.
The drive from Cardiff to Llantwit Major is about 40 minutes, and trains take the same amount of time. Buses are less expensive, but take about two hours. Cardiff Airport (CWL) is much closer at a 12-minute drive, a 40-minute bus ride, and a 14-minute airport transfer. It takes roughly an hour to drive from Swansea, with trains taking about an 90 minutes,and buses about 3 hours.
Stone cliffs hold ancient history
The impressive cliffs lining the shore near Llantwit Major hold ancient fossils, with new ones often exposed due to random crumbling, which can be quite dangerous to those standing nearby. Those who wish to look for fossils should allow plenty of time to avoid the incoming tides. Ammonites dating back 200 million years have been found in these cliffs, and similar fossils are found all along the beautiful British Jurassic Coast, as are old smuggling caves once used by pirates such as John Knight, who, in the late 18th century, struck terror all along this coast.
A moderate hiking trail called the Llantwit Major Circular takes travelers along a 6.6-mile loop from town to the cliffs, along the coast, and back up to town. Walking along Llantwit Major Beach, travelers can explore a portion of the 14-mile Glamorgan Heritage Coast, with parking and restroom facilities available. Enjoy craggy cliffs on one side and lovely Bristol Channel scenery on the other; the view gets even better when you ascend back up to the clifftop, before heading back to Llantwit Major.
Next to the parking lot sits the Beach Cafe, a place to rest and enjoy sweet baked goods, satisfying breakfasts, or the simple pleasure of an ice cream cone. Just across the road sits the lush, wooded Cwm Colhuw, a seaside forest where Iron Age fort remnants can be found. As a local tourist attraction visited by residents of the "City of Arcades," known as Cardiff, parts of the forest are recognized as a Scheduled Ancient Monument, illustrating the historical importance of the area.
The culinary scene in Llantwit Major
While Llantwit Major is a small town filled with historic charm, it boasts a smart collection of local restaurants serving eclectic and traditional tastes. Old-fashioned allure fills the Old Swan Inn, which was once a luxurious 16th-century home and Llantwit Major's oldest pub. Today, it's a gastropub with dark wooden floors and furnishings and a picturesque stone exterior where one might expect a fairytale horse and carriage to pull up. Its varied menu runs the gamut from battered cod to jerk sweet potato with black bean curry, to good old steaks and burgers.
Illtud's 216, with a creative, locally sourced menu, is found in a malt house dating back to the 16th century. While the outside boasts centuries-old appeal, the interior is a rich, tasteful display of colorful paintings, hanging tapestries, and tastefully retro wooden chairs and tables. Its à la carte menu includes upgraded comfort foods along inventive starters like a black tiger prawn cocktail. In contrast, the Sunday lunch menu includes tempting mains like a slow roasted pork loin stuffed with apricots and prunes with a cider gravy as well as decadent desserts like an Austrian apple strudel.
If you're looking for simpler, less expensive fare, the Church Street Bakery offers baked sweets and savory pies, plus a deli with lunch meat sandwiches, and has recently introduced coffee from the Welsh Coffee Co. It's a great all-around stop when you're on the go. Quick takeaway options in town include Lubna's for Indian cuisine and May Far for Chinese dishes. After exploring the coastal charm of Llantwit Major, head across the Bristol Channel and check out the hidden cove beaches at the underrated gem of Ilfracombe.