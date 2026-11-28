Just Outside Orlando Is A Charming Day Trip Town With Outdoor Fun, Local Eats, And Nearby Shopping
With loads to do, Orlando is pretty much the unofficial fun capital of Florida. But when you're ready for a break from all the theme parks, roller coasters, and crowds, consider venturing out to Minneola in Lake County. This suburban community may be nowhere near the coast, but it's still surrounded by water, hugging the shores of its eponymous lake, with the sprawling Lake Apopka just to the east. According to the city's official website, the name Minneola is actually a Native American term meaning "much water." Needless to say, outdoor adventures are easy to come by around here, from sunny paddling excursions to scenic hikes around the nearby preserves.
Minneola is fairly compact, encompassing roughly 11 square miles, so it's easy to explore in a single day. Unlike Orlando, you won't find any massive mega-resorts in town, which makes it all the better for a relaxed afternoon outing or quick day trip. If you do want to stay overnight, the laid-back Lake Minneola Inn is a great option. Opened in the late 1800s, the historic lakeside abode oozes Old Florida charm with a Key West-inspired twist, complete with a waterfront tiki bar and private boat dock. The inn only has seven rooms, though, so you may want to book well in advance.
If you're not from the immediate area but still want to visit, Minneola is conveniently located right off Florida's Turnpike. The city is just a short drive from O-Town and about 35 miles from the Orlando International Airport (MCO). No matter how long you opt to stay, this charming little suburb has something fun for just about everyone, from tasty local eats to shopping at nearby boutiques.
Paddling excursions and mountain treks around Minneola, Florida
Minneola's eponymous lake is part of the Clermont Chain of Lakes, a string of more than a dozen bodies of water. Lake Minneola spans about 1,900 acres, making it ideal for an afternoon of boating or kayaking. Cruise the Palatlakaha Run, a 26-mile-long paddling route that connects Lake Minneola with five other lakes and the Palatlakaha River. You can also explore the area by land at the Green Mountain Scenic Overlook & Trailhead, right off County Road 455. Tackle the steep switchbacks for an incredible vantage point of Lake Apopka, Florida's underrated shorefront with wildlife and beauty. Quick note: The observation tower is currently shuttered while a new one is being built, with the brunt of the work expected to be done by mid-2027.
Be prepared for some climbs. Florida may be about as flat as a pancake, but the terrain around Minneola can actually get surprisingly steep. The city rests atop the gently rolling hills of Lake Wales Ridge — the "largest, highest, and oldest" of its kind in the central part of the state, according to the Florida Wildlife Corridor Foundation. Per the city's website, Minneola stands at about 312 feet above sea level, the highest point on the Florida peninsula. For a little dirt and vert, you can trek up the nearby Sugarloaf Mountain. Lying in Minneola's northern reaches, this route makes for about a 1.2-mile hike or bike ride to the summit and back down.
Ferndale Preserve is also close by, hugging Lake Apopka. The nearly 200-acre nature haven is home to a variety of wildlife, including bobcats, coyotes, otters, turtles, and even gators. If you don't mind a short drive, Lake Louisa State Park, Florida's scenic lakeside retreat with quiet trails and paddling, is only about 10 miles to the south.
Shop and eat your way around Minneola, too
You can also get your steps in while perusing the local shops. Check out the designer goods at Celestia Luxury Boutique, which has a curated collection of high-end watches, flashy jewelry, and other luxe accessories. For something a little more modest, head to Unforsaken Treasures Resale Shop, just up the street. Sift through secondhand wares, furniture, and other trinkets. For something a little more niche, try Generations Card Shop, which sells a bevy of trading cards and other pop culture finds. "This store is a hidden gem for card collectors!" wrote one shopper online. "Whether you're hunting for baseball cards, Pokémon treasures, or more, they have an incredible selection at unbeatable prices."
Once you've worked up an appetite, grab some grub from one of Minneola's beloved local establishments. With its stellar water views, Lake Minneola Tiki Bar & Grill easily ranks among the most popular spots in town. This menu emphasizes burgers, jumbo wings, and seafood, but if you eat plant-based, you can find some meat-free options on the menu, including a hearty char-grilled portobello mushroom sandwich and loaded salads. "The food was delicious, and the beers and mimosas were great too!" shared one diner. "Just delicious outdoor fun!"
There are more great eats at Three Birds Express, located inside the recently opened Crooked Can brewery. The eatery has tasty breakfast and lunch options for most dietary needs, from decadent pastries and mini pancakes to thick sandwiches and wraps. If you want to see more of the area, you can also escape Orlando crowds at Clermont, Florida's "Gem of the Hills," located right next door on Lake Minneola.