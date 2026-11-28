With loads to do, Orlando is pretty much the unofficial fun capital of Florida. But when you're ready for a break from all the theme parks, roller coasters, and crowds, consider venturing out to Minneola in Lake County. This suburban community may be nowhere near the coast, but it's still surrounded by water, hugging the shores of its eponymous lake, with the sprawling Lake Apopka just to the east. According to the city's official website, the name Minneola is actually a Native American term meaning "much water." Needless to say, outdoor adventures are easy to come by around here, from sunny paddling excursions to scenic hikes around the nearby preserves.

Minneola is fairly compact, encompassing roughly 11 square miles, so it's easy to explore in a single day. Unlike Orlando, you won't find any massive mega-resorts in town, which makes it all the better for a relaxed afternoon outing or quick day trip. If you do want to stay overnight, the laid-back Lake Minneola Inn is a great option. Opened in the late 1800s, the historic lakeside abode oozes Old Florida charm with a Key West-inspired twist, complete with a waterfront tiki bar and private boat dock. The inn only has seven rooms, though, so you may want to book well in advance.

If you're not from the immediate area but still want to visit, Minneola is conveniently located right off Florida's Turnpike. The city is just a short drive from O-Town and about 35 miles from the Orlando International Airport (MCO). No matter how long you opt to stay, this charming little suburb has something fun for just about everyone, from tasty local eats to shopping at nearby boutiques.