Why Tourists In Italy Should Not Expect A Quick Dinner During Their Trip

Dinner at a restaurant in Italy sounds like a dream. Imagine gathering with family and friends as your big Roman holiday begins, sitting at a table full of Italian deliciousness and a few glasses of wine. However, if you're not familiar with the dining culture in Italy, you may find yourself surprised by a few things.

For starters, your server may be more relaxed than you're used to. You might have to ask for the check at the end of the meal instead of having it put on your table before you even pick up a dessert fork. Even stranger to us is the fact that restaurants may not even be open when you're used to eating dinner. Americans often dine at 6 pm or even earlier, but in Italy, dinner is eaten much later and lingered over for far longer than you may expect. There are some great reasons for this, and a longer, later, more leisurely dinner can give us time to digest and enjoy our meals in a way we might not in our everyday lives.

This is not the only meal that is different in Italy than it is in the U.S., but it's a great example of why you need to consider certain things if you want the most authentic restaurant experience while traveling. As for your Italian adventure, here's all the info you need to help plan around a wonderful part of the country's culture.

