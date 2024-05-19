The Five Phrases Tourists Must Know Before A Trip To France, According To Rick Steves

Maybe you've heard that people in France get annoyed when you visit but don't speak their language. Perhaps that oft-repeated chestnut has even kept you from taking that dream trip to this beautiful country. Everyone is different, and while some people might be fine with you not knowing a word of French, others can certainly seem unhappy about it. Either way, learning a few words is something travel expert Rick Steves says to always do before traveling abroad. It's a mark of respect, but you certainly don't have to be fluent. From Steves' website, he recommends you learn at least five specific phrases to help you on your travels. Even if you have a last-minute business trip to Paris, these words and phrases are easy to learn. In fact, you may know some of them already.

Don't worry, we're not talking about reading Albert Camus books to prepare to see the Eiffel Tower and Versailles. These are simple things like saying "pardon me," "hello," and "goodbye," as well as "please" and "thank you." Steves suggests that you'll get better treatment if you use these phrases while visiting France. Even a good-faith attempt goes a long way. In addition, we have a few more words and phrases that you can add to this list if you have more time and the inclination to learn. We've also got some additional tips to help you navigate through a country that speaks a language different from your own.