Think Twice Before Taking A Selfie In These Destinations

Taking a travel selfie can turn from a sweet way to remember a trip to a catastrophe in a moment. From the United States to China, there are dangerous selfie locations and attractions hiding in every corner of the world. Many of these places have even claimed the lives of travelers trying to capture a photo of themselves.

Death by selfie is a lot more common than you may think. One study published by the Journal of Travel Medicine found that globally 379 people died while trying to take a selfie between 2008 and 2021. That's almost 30 selfie deaths every year, and that number is only getting higher. During the same period, more people died from selfies than from shark attacks (via Euronews).

With those statistics in mind, you may be trying to figure out how to lower your odds of succumbing to the trend. Most people don't think that reaching their arm out for that perfect shot will be the last thing they ever do, but it's a very real possibility in certain places. You will want to think twice before taking a selfie if you head to any of the following locations.

