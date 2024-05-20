Don't Make These Crucial Transportation Mistakes When You Go To Italy For The First Time

The ruins of Pompeii, the glamorous beaches of the Almafi Coast, the art in Florence, the food in Sicily — there's a lot to see and do on a trip to Italy and a lot of miles in between all the "can't miss" spots. Arranging transportation between the sights is an important part of planning your first trip to Italy, but if you have decided to rent a car to save money or to rely solely on the train for your travels, hold your horses! There are some major drawbacks to both of those choices, as they may not be the budget-friendly and convenient solutions you think they are.

Advertisement

If you have traveled mainly only in North America, it's easy to look at a map of Italy and think you can do it all in one trip. It looks so small compared to Texas or British Columbia, after all. While Italy is only about 75% as big as California it is actually a very long country and many of the tourist spots are not close to each other. To make the most of your first time in Italy, pick a few of your heart's top desires to visit rather than trying to see everything and then start plotting your route, making sure to look at all your transportation options.