One Of Florida's Best Nude Resorts Is A Luxurious And Laidback Escape Into Nature

Beyond some incredible nude beaches, the U.S. also has several popular clothing-optional resorts. Down in Kissimmee, Florida, sits Cypress Cove Nudist Resort, a laid-back destination nestled in nature. It encompasses a serene 50-acre lake, luxurious villa suites, and abundant outdoor activities. Focused on inclusivity and comfort, Cypress Cove has become a beloved community for its guests and members.

Cypress Cove Nudist Resort has earned an impressive 4.5-star average rating on Tripadvisor (with over 700 reviews). In a 2024 review, one guest called this destination "THE gold standard for nudist resorts in the United States." They added, "If nothing else, it is certainly the first resort that comes to mind when people ask us about the social nude experience in the U.S. and what places we might recommend that they visit (either as a first-timer or a nude veteran)."

Along with being a couple-friendly destination, Cypress Cove Nudist Resort proudly embraces families. In a 2023 Instagram post, the resort's account wrote, "Welcoming families since 1964! Letting your little ones run around naked in the sunshine is nothing new." Whether you're eating at a restaurant or playing a sport, you can feel free to relax in your birthday suit here. If exploring nature in the nude while bonding with your loved ones excites you, Cypress Cove may be the ideal place for a retreat.

