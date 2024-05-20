One Of Florida's Best Nude Resorts Is A Luxurious And Laidback Escape Into Nature
Beyond some incredible nude beaches, the U.S. also has several popular clothing-optional resorts. Down in Kissimmee, Florida, sits Cypress Cove Nudist Resort, a laid-back destination nestled in nature. It encompasses a serene 50-acre lake, luxurious villa suites, and abundant outdoor activities. Focused on inclusivity and comfort, Cypress Cove has become a beloved community for its guests and members.
Cypress Cove Nudist Resort has earned an impressive 4.5-star average rating on Tripadvisor (with over 700 reviews). In a 2024 review, one guest called this destination "THE gold standard for nudist resorts in the United States." They added, "If nothing else, it is certainly the first resort that comes to mind when people ask us about the social nude experience in the U.S. and what places we might recommend that they visit (either as a first-timer or a nude veteran)."
Along with being a couple-friendly destination, Cypress Cove Nudist Resort proudly embraces families. In a 2023 Instagram post, the resort's account wrote, "Welcoming families since 1964! Letting your little ones run around naked in the sunshine is nothing new." Whether you're eating at a restaurant or playing a sport, you can feel free to relax in your birthday suit here. If exploring nature in the nude while bonding with your loved ones excites you, Cypress Cove may be the ideal place for a retreat.
Blissful activities at Cypress Cove Nudist Resort
With Cypress Cove Nudist Resort's gorgeous natural lake, boating is a must-do activity. Kayaks, pedal boats, stand up paddleboards, and canoes are complimentary for guests. Aside from reveling in such peaceful surroundings, boaters will likely spot wildlife such as native birds and turtles. Fishing is recommended as well. Boasting various athletic facilities, the resort provides outdoor activities like tennis, pickleball, golf, and basketball. From line dancing to naked astronomy, there's an array of classes and clubs that meet daily, weekly, or monthly.
While Cypress Cove Nudist Resort isn't exactly fancy, there are plenty of luxurious ways to unwind here. Cypress Cove includes two heated swimming pools, two jacuzzi hot tubs, a hair and nail salon, and a spa. Guests can enjoy on-site dining and drinking at three spots. Lakeside Restaurant serves a variety of gourmet appetizers, tapas, and main dishes. In addition to savoring croquettes and truffle fries, diners can bust a move on the restaurant's dance floor. Then, there's Cheeks Bar & Grill, an all-day poolside spot. Here, you can order classic breakfast dishes and bar food. For a casual night of cocktails, wine, and beer, head to Scuttlebutts Lounge.
Inside Cypress Cove Nudist Resort's rules and etiquette
To ensure that guests have a safe and comfortable experience, Cypress Cove maintains strict boundaries and regulations. As a family-friendly nudist resort, inappropriate public behavior including sexually suggestive dancing, displays of affection, and attire are prohibited. There's also firm protocol for taking pictures in public spaces. Guests must obtain consent from subjects and staff. Due to hygiene concerns, guests must always bring a towel to sit on. Cypress Cove's regulations are similar to common expectations at nude beaches.
While bathing suits are mandatory at many standard resorts, Cypress Cove requires adult guests to enter their pools and hot tubs fully nude. Since that rule may be nerve-wracking for newbies, the resort encourages guests to warm up and ease into the experience accordingly. In an informational video by Cypress Cove Nudist Resort, the host said, "We recommend using a more secluded area such as the lakefront to acclimate yourself as necessary. Once you are feeling comfortable, head over to the pool area. That's where the fun is." Travelers in search of a relaxing vacation, and especially those who are ready to know what it's really like to spend a week at a nude resort, should consider adding Cypress Cove to their bucket list.