Rick Steves Reveals The Best Places He Slept For Free In Europe When He Had To

While some prefer all-inclusive resorts and cruise packages for travel, this approach is not the only way to see the world. A backpacking trip through Europe can be the experience of a lifetime. Having a transformative coming-of-age (at any age) adventure with limited funds can mean roughing it. In fact, before travel expert Rick Steves became a well-known writer and TV show host, he and his best friend traveled through Europe for the equivalent of around $20 a day. They slept anywhere they could for free, including slumming with friends, snoozing on trains and in train stations, and even dozing off outside when they had to. As scary as that might sound, today, the travel aficionado still recalls it as his favorite trip to Europe.

When he started out as a tour guide, Steves tried to give people a taste of that way of living by intentionally booking them into unpleasant hotels or leaving the group hanging until the last second about whether or not they had a place to stay. The goal? "Get out of our comfort zone so we could appreciate what we have and be more thankful and also recognize there's a lot of suffering and a lot of need outside of our comfort area," Steves explained in an interview with PBS. "Now, I've graduated to do the same kind of mission as far as experiential travel and exposing people and having people think about what they're experiencing without making them go into a dangerous, horrible rat house for a hotel."

