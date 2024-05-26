Rick Steves Has Crucial Tips For Vegetarians Traveling To Europe

Restaurants can be a bit trickier, as they may not have the same definition of vegetarian or vegan as you do. Rick Steves wrote on his website, "Very often, Europeans think 'vegetarian" means 'no red meat' or 'not much meat.' If you are a strict vegetarian, you'll have to make things very clear. Write the appropriate phrase, keep it handy, and show it to each waiter before ordering your meal."

It can also help to put your restrictions through a translator. In fact, tourists traveling abroad can use the Google Translate app to keep meals stress-free. In conversation mode, you and the server can each speak in your own language, and the app will translate it for you instantly. You can also use its camera mode to translate food labels. Steves further mentioned looking for street food, including pizza, falafel, and salads, which you can eat at a fountain or on steps (check for signs, just in case).

Doing some research before you arrive can also serve you well. If you have an idea of how some of the more popular local dishes are made, you may find some veggie options to look out for on menus. Keep in mind the pretty but costly tourist trap quality to avoid when picking a restaurant in Italy and around Europe. One incredible resource is HappyCow.net. This great site that Steves recommends (and that we at Islands have used a lot) has listings of vegetarian and vegan restaurants all over the world. For instance, if you search "Athens, Greece," you'll find over 200 results with information and reviews from other travelers.

