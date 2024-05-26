Rick Steves Has Crucial Tips For Vegetarians Traveling To Europe
Traveling with food restrictions can be difficult, especially as a vegan or vegetarian. You think you're safe with a salad, and then it arrives at your table with chicken on it. Fear not, fellow veggies, because travel pro Rick Steves has some crucial tips for visiting Europe that can help you navigate menus, find restaurants that have what you want, and ensure you keep yourself fed while on vacation. By the way, if you aren't familiar with the terms, vegetarians don't eat meat, poultry, or fish, and vegans eschew animal products altogether, including items like eggs, dairy, and honey.
It's not that you won't find vegetarians or vegans in Europe. Steves said of veganism on his website, "Veganism is roughly as common in Europe as in the US, and big European cities, especially those with thriving arts scenes (London, Berlin, Prague, Amsterdam) have at least a handful of restaurants catering to a substantial vegan population. " However, that doesn't mean everyone knows the exact definitions, which can get you into trouble.
Fill up on breakfast and utilize grocery stores for snacks and meals
First, Rick Steves advises vegans and vegetarians to fill up on breakfast foods. While many countries serve meat in the morning, vegetarians can often find cheese and eggs. The first meal of the day also tends to have a lot of snack options, like bread, fruit, cereal, and even sometimes vegetables and beans. Oatmeal, another great option, has fiber that can keep you full through the day. If your hotel happens to have a complimentary breakfast, grab some extra snacks to carry with you. At hotels, you have a better chance of encountering someone who speaks English as well, so you can ask about ingredients if you need to.
While there are many good reasons to always carry a Ziploc bag, vegans and vegetarians can benefit greatly from using these plastic containers to pack up breakfast food to enjoy later. You can also pick up on-the-go options at a grocery store. Steves points out that you'll often see the symbol of a green leaf with a "v" on it or a label that says "suitable for vegetarians" or "suitable for vegans." You should be okay with items bearing these indicators; however, due to the fact that these labels are included voluntarily, you should consider reading the guidelines (pdf) first. Steves further suggests staying at an Airbnb or other self-catering rental with a kitchen where you can make your own meals using ingredients purchased from the store.
Eating out as a vegetarian or vegan in Europe
Restaurants can be a bit trickier, as they may not have the same definition of vegetarian or vegan as you do. Rick Steves wrote on his website, "Very often, Europeans think 'vegetarian" means 'no red meat' or 'not much meat.' If you are a strict vegetarian, you'll have to make things very clear. Write the appropriate phrase, keep it handy, and show it to each waiter before ordering your meal."
It can also help to put your restrictions through a translator. In fact, tourists traveling abroad can use the Google Translate app to keep meals stress-free. In conversation mode, you and the server can each speak in your own language, and the app will translate it for you instantly. You can also use its camera mode to translate food labels. Steves further mentioned looking for street food, including pizza, falafel, and salads, which you can eat at a fountain or on steps (check for signs, just in case).
Doing some research before you arrive can also serve you well. If you have an idea of how some of the more popular local dishes are made, you may find some veggie options to look out for on menus. Keep in mind the pretty but costly tourist trap quality to avoid when picking a restaurant in Italy and around Europe. One incredible resource is HappyCow.net. This great site that Steves recommends (and that we at Islands have used a lot) has listings of vegetarian and vegan restaurants all over the world. For instance, if you search "Athens, Greece," you'll find over 200 results with information and reviews from other travelers.