The European Country Rick Steves Would Be Living In If He Couldn't Live In The US

Aside from Steves' familial roots, Norway stands out to him for a host of other reasons that would make any traveler want to at least visit, if not live there. In his guidebook on Norway via his website, Rick Steves Europe, he calls it "the most mountainous, most scenic, and most prosperous of all the Scandinavian countries ... a land of intense natural beauty."

Perhaps the most famous of all of Norway's scenic natural attractions are its stunning steep fjords. Carved out by an ancient ice age, the fjords can be explored by car and rail and are also a top cruise destination. In fact, Norway's fjords saw a surge in cruise popularity in 2023, and that trend continues to rise. Plus, Norway is less complicated than other European countries on the language front, especially for English-speaking travelers. "I speak only English," Steves wrote in his Chicago Tribune article. "Of all the places in Europe I've traveled and worked, Norway has been the easiest to communicate."

Norway sounds like a dream, but is there anything Steves would miss about the United States should he be forced to spend the rest of his life in Scandinavia? "I have to admit I would miss the free-wheeling business atmosphere that entrepreneurs enjoy here in the USA," he told the KCTS 9 crowd at the virtual event in 2020.

