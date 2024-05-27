From Vintage Shops To Tasty Food Options, This Lovely New York Beach Town Has It All

Despite the crowds, the most captivating places in New York City are not those Times Square tourist traps or sinister empty subway cars. If you are looking for authentic charm in NYC, you'll find it in the local spots brimming with character and creativity. Located in Queens, Rockaway Beach (also called Rockaway or the Rockaways) is full of such delights. While the beach may be the primary draw for New York residents and visitors to the city, the town's charming shops, eclectic restaurants, and bustling entertainment scene elevate its appeal.

As the city's sole legal surf beach (permitted on designated stretches), the Rockaways is a hot destination for anyone looking to ride some waves. Each beach area has its pros, depending on what you're looking for. The boardwalk, located along 90th to 98th streets, has some great spots to grab a bite. Although the beach tends to be busier in the summer, Rockaway's warmer weather still makes it ideal for a seasonal visit, although if congestion is a concern, try this simple beach hack to avoid crowds. The good news is you can easily get to Rockaway Beach by taking the ferry, subway, or bus. Aside from delicious food, an agreeable climate, and the joys of convenience, this delightful neighborhood has tons of perks.

