Rick Steves Reveals His Tips On Choosing The Best Luggage For An International Trip

Once you decide where you are going, the question of what you will need to bring often becomes the next priority. Ask anyone who has wrestled with a stylish but cumbersome trunk or been hobbled by an ill-fitting backpack: What you pack your things in is just as important as what you bring ... or even more so! European travel expert Rick Steves is known for his down-to-earth advice. When it comes to packing and luggage, it's no surprise he has some great tips for picking the perfect bag. As you are deciding what baggage to bring, or if you are in the market for a new case, he recommends carefully weighing factors such as the size, style, and material of your potential luggage to ensure you are bringing the best bag for your international trip.

The most important aspect of your decision-making process should be what kind of trip you are taking. Hiking through the Alps is going to require a vastly different style of luggage than a luxury Mediterranean cruise. Steves explains that his advice is mainly for people who will be traveling overseas with several stops along the way. For these kinds of trips, he suggests choosing from a soft backpack, an internal-frame backpack, a wheeled carry-on suitcase, or a carry-on-size rolling backpack.