Myths About Visiting France That Are Not Rooted In Reality

The sights, sounds, and smells of France go on for days, making it easy to love as a travel destination. Yet, if you've never visited the country, you might hesitate to do so based on the myths surrounding it. Some of these generalizations are patently true, like the incomparable fashion and the fact that you should avoid visiting Versailles on certain days of the week unless you want to rub elbows with a deluge of fellow tourists. If you come from the United States, you will encounter some cultural differences. But even so, many of the concerns travelers have about France have arisen from pure fantasy.

France has distinguished itself as the most-visited country in the world multiple times due to the impressive number of attractions and activities on offer. By looking past the stereotypes associated with it, you may find inspiration for your own vacation there. "You can travel in quite a small patch of the world and the diversity ... will be cultural or just natural," Charline Drappier of Champagne Drappier told CNBC. "Everyone finds something that they want to discover about France ... in the history, in obviously the Alps, the beach, the complete wilderness, and also lot of a cultural [interests]."