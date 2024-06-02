One Of The World's Most Beautiful Beaches Is This Secluded White Sand Haven In New Zealand

The world's best beaches are rarely a secret. You hear about a stretch of perfect sand, clear turquoise water, and stunning scenery, and you get right on the Internet and book a flight. You get there, only to find that this beautiful dream beach is dotted with hordes of people with the same idea. You now have to think twice before shaking out your beach towel, and the air is full of the scent of sunscreen instead of the ocean breeze. However, when a bit of work is involved in getting to a perfect shoreline, it weeds a lot of people out. If you fancy a trek through a gorgeous area, an Instagram-worthy lookout point, and a beach an artist could have created from a dream, look no further than New Chums Beach on the North Island of New Zealand.

If you are looking to avoid the crowds, the charming cove on the Coromandel Peninsula is the beach for you. To get there, you're going to have to do some walking, but it's worth it for what you're going to receive. However, there are a few things to know about what to bring, where you can find bathrooms, when you can go (which is really important), and what you can (and can't) do there. Here's all the info you need to visit the pristine New Chums Beach.