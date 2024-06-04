One Of Hawaii's Most Remote Areas Is A Little-Known Coastal Valley With Unparalleled Views

Kauai is known for its wild and rugged terrain. The entire island offers a lush and dynamic landscape, with its rivers, waterfalls, and foliage earning it the moniker, "The Garden Isle." Perhaps no place on the island better represents the marriage of beauty and unforgiving topography than the quiet statement that emanates from the Kalalau Valley.

A region tucked into the renowned Napali Coast, Kalalau Valley is difficult to get to, yet delivers the postcard essence of the island with its white sand beach, iconic streams trickling down the mountains, and jagged peaks overhead. The magic of the valley is not new to the inhabitants of Hawaii, with a history of Native Hawaiians farming taro there. In fact, at one point it's believed to have been home to up to 2,500 people. Although the area was populated until the early 20th century, today it's illegal to live in the valley. It is open to visitors willing to make an arduous hike, however a permit is required and can be difficult to obtain. Fortunately, there are other, more accessible ways to see this natural wonder.

