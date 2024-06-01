One Of The US' Best Beaches For Families Is This Texas Gem Full Of Beachside Amenities

Family beach trips are the best. Sun, sand, lots of time in the surf ... it's hard to beat. If you happen to be in Texas, you have to make your way to Galveston to visit one of the United States' best beaches for families. In fact, it was declared so by Family Vacation Critic (via Visit Galveston). If you look at the picture above, you can see how absolutely vast it is. No one is going to have a problem finding a great spot by the shore here. This wonderful piece of paradise is Stewart Beach, at the east end of Texas's Galveston Island.

Advertisement

Stewart Beach has pretty much everything you could possibly need for a great day out with the kids. There are chair and umbrella rentals, beach wheelchairs you can use for free, special area access for fishing and boating, tons of parking (for a nominal fee), bathrooms (the essential for any family trip), showers, and more. There are lifeguards on duty, and you can even get married at Stewart Beach. Even better? You can bring your leashed doggie with you — hey, the pup is part of the family as well! Here's what else you need to know about Stewart Beach in Galveston, Texas.