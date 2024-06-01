One Of The US' Best Beaches For Families Is This Texas Gem Full Of Beachside Amenities
Family beach trips are the best. Sun, sand, lots of time in the surf ... it's hard to beat. If you happen to be in Texas, you have to make your way to Galveston to visit one of the United States' best beaches for families. In fact, it was declared so by Family Vacation Critic (via Visit Galveston). If you look at the picture above, you can see how absolutely vast it is. No one is going to have a problem finding a great spot by the shore here. This wonderful piece of paradise is Stewart Beach, at the east end of Texas's Galveston Island.
Stewart Beach has pretty much everything you could possibly need for a great day out with the kids. There are chair and umbrella rentals, beach wheelchairs you can use for free, special area access for fishing and boating, tons of parking (for a nominal fee), bathrooms (the essential for any family trip), showers, and more. There are lifeguards on duty, and you can even get married at Stewart Beach. Even better? You can bring your leashed doggie with you — hey, the pup is part of the family as well! Here's what else you need to know about Stewart Beach in Galveston, Texas.
What to know about Stewart Beach
Parking at Stewart Beach is $15 for the day, and while there are plenty of spots, it's worth getting there early as it gets busy on the weekends. If you're looking to visit a number of times, you can get a pass here for $50 for the season or the Ultimate Pass for a full year of beach going to Stewart Beach and a number of other Galveston beaches. There is free parking for some service people including those with the Congressional Medal of Honor and Pearl Harbor survivors. There isn't a lot of shade on this beach, but you can rent umbrellas and chairs from John's Beach Service. There is also an ice cream shop called Shorecrest Sno, and Sugar, Spice, Everything Ice for other frozen things. As mentioned, there are bathrooms, changing rooms, and showers, but you can also use this one unexpected item on your beach trips to get all the sand off your body fast.
Adding to the fun are volleyball courts, corn hole, and even games of giant Jenga to play. If you'd like to rent a beach wheelchair for free, just ask the gate attendant and give them your driver's license, which you'll get back when you return the chair. There are lifeguards on duty at Stewart Beach, so you can swim with peace of mind. You can fish (with a valid license) and surf as well in a special use area, and launch non-motorized watercraft like kayaks.
Dogs, weddings, and more at Stewart Beach
Are you planning the perfect beach wedding? You can get hitched right on Stewart Beach.There is an event area available for $500 for three hours on the west side of the park, as well as a covered open-air pavilion deck space which is $1,500 for four hours. Just contact them via the Galveston Park Board website for more information. If you're meeting friends with kids for the day, and you want to keep everyone from getting sunburned, you can have tents and tarps in designated areas of the beach. You can also use their barbecue pits for a great summer beach picnic.
While you have to leave your 4-wheelers, ATVs, and dirt bikes at home, you can absolutely bring your dog with you. As long as your pup is on a leash and you clean up after them, they can enjoy the surf and sand. Do remember that they need some shade as well. We recommend bringing an extra towel, wetting it, and draping it from the top of your chair back to the sand. (Think twice before shaking out your beach towel, of course.) You can even dig them a little hole under the towel. Just make sure they don't disturb any wildlife like turtle nests or birds. Also note that you cannot camp here overnight or bring drones. Pack in and out, and leave no trace. Happy summer, everyone!