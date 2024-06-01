This Luxurious Resort State Park In West Virginia Offers Exhilarating Outdoor Adventures
West Virginia is well known for the amazing mountains and wildernesses that engulf the state and is one of those places where visitors can still find what seems like uncharted territory. The lush wilderness is alive with wildlife and many native plants; the winding rivers are full of possibilities in terms of adventures and leisure. One such river is the Bluestone River, a tributary of the New River that snakes its way through Virginia up to West Virginia.
The Bluestone River is a wild and wonderful part of the scenic state and is surrounded by wilderness. Part of that wilderness makes up Pipestem Resort State Park, which sits at the eastern edge of the Bluestone River Gorge. This isn't just an escape into the lush wilderness, the park is also an extremely awesome resort that is fun for the whole family or a serene solo trip. It also makes for the perfect romantic escape for adventurous couples. It doesn't matter if you prefer land, water, or air thrills because this park has something for every type of adventure seeker, including tons of hiking trails. Just be sure to research the best ways to keep those pesky ticks off of you since you will be deep in the wilderness.
Wilderness adventures await at Pipestem Resort State Park
If you aren't from West Virginia, you are in for a real treat once you've entered the beautiful state — but the real adventure begins once you arrive at Pipestem Resort State Park. There is so much to experience that staying a full week might not be enough. If air adventures are your thing, be sure to check out Pipestem Peaks Zipline Tour, the exhilarating zipline that races down the Bluestone Gorge at heights up to 300 feet. One at the bottom, the high-flying air tram's breathtaking panoramic views make getting back to the starting place an adventure all on its own.
If you prefer some fun on the water, kayaking or whitewater rafting on the Bluestone River is as scenic as it gets. The whitewater experience is available in the morning daily and is a wonderful break from the rush of everyday life. The sights aren't too shabby on a kayak, either. You might get lucky and spot a lazy black bear or playful river otters. Another tantalizing adventure at the resort is the Pipestem's Splash Park and Adventure Lake. The lake has plenty of jumbo sized slides and water toys waiting to awaken your inner child. Some of the other activities at the Pipestem Adventure Zone are swimming, skeet shooting, disc golfing, horseback riding, laser tag, electric bike-riding, and golfing.
Bountiful camping, lodging, and hiking options
After a long day of adventures, it's nice to go "home" to your lodge room, cabin, or campground. Of course, each choice comes with its own perks. For instance, if you choose to camp beneath the star-filled night sky, you might see some shooting stars and be able to enjoy a light-pollution-free view. You can even bring your telescope and a map of the night sky for your own serene astronomy adventure. The lodge rooms are also nice — very similar to standard hotel rooms — and some come with balconies that overlook the canyon or the Bluestone Gorge. There are also 26 rustic cabins spread across the park, one of which is ADA compliant.
Hiking at Pipestem Resort State Park is another lovely experience that can easily fit into your schedule around other flashier experiences. While some activities at the resort have a fee for visitors, the many wild and wonderful trails won't ever cost you a penny. Whether you go for the action or the serenity, it's a place that will renew your senses and joy for life. Additionally, while in West Virginia, consider checking out the amazing views at Watoga State Park, the state's most expansive state park.