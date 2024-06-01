This Luxurious Resort State Park In West Virginia Offers Exhilarating Outdoor Adventures

West Virginia is well known for the amazing mountains and wildernesses that engulf the state and is one of those places where visitors can still find what seems like uncharted territory. The lush wilderness is alive with wildlife and many native plants; the winding rivers are full of possibilities in terms of adventures and leisure. One such river is the Bluestone River, a tributary of the New River that snakes its way through Virginia up to West Virginia.

The Bluestone River is a wild and wonderful part of the scenic state and is surrounded by wilderness. Part of that wilderness makes up Pipestem Resort State Park, which sits at the eastern edge of the Bluestone River Gorge. This isn't just an escape into the lush wilderness, the park is also an extremely awesome resort that is fun for the whole family or a serene solo trip. It also makes for the perfect romantic escape for adventurous couples. It doesn't matter if you prefer land, water, or air thrills because this park has something for every type of adventure seeker, including tons of hiking trails. Just be sure to research the best ways to keep those pesky ticks off of you since you will be deep in the wilderness.

