One Of The US' Most Accessible National Parks Is A Slice Of Scenic Paradise In Virginia

The Shenandoah National Park is nestled in the tree-covered Blue Ridge Mountains of Virginia, which are surprisingly close to the fast-paced city life found in Washington D.C. Inside the park, the views from the famous Skyline Drive are absolutely breathtaking. It's amazing how far you can see thanks to the 60 peaks found within the 311 square miles of the park's borders where you can go horseback riding, hiking, camping, or exploring the night sky. The park also offers educational classes on everything from basket making to amateur astronomy.

One of the best features about this wildlife-rich destination is that it's one of the most accessible parks in the country. Typically, exploring a wilderness with vision limitations or by wheelchair can be a daunting task, but at Shenandoah National Park, those who are handicapped are welcomed with open arms. It even has Braille park brochures! The generous amount of inclusive events and activities ensures that everyone can have a great time.