This Awe-Inspiring Mountain Town In The West Is Best Known As America's Switzerland
Colorado is full of surprises. From its four national parks to many roadside gems, it's a state that serves up adventure around every corner. In the southwest portion of the state, Hwy 550 traverses the landscape, linking New Mexico in the south to Montrose, Colorado in the north. Along that stretch of highway, you'll find the town of Ouray nestled into a river valley within the San Juan Mountains.
A compact and walkable locale, Ouray offers shopping, dining, and lodging — all of which are dwarfed by the surrounding peaks that rise up around the historical buildings. Located at an elevation of 7,792 feet, the mountainous region's landscape and climate have earned it the nickname "Switzerland of America". Just like the "Playground of Europe," visitors in the winter can expect to take in the stunning snow-covered peaks, while spring tourists are treated to fields of wildflowers. Of course, you can't forget the hot springs, which are available year-round.
Although you likely won't hear the locals speaking French or German, Ouray still offers a similar assortment of outdoor adventures and small town charm that folks also look for in an international getaway. You might even think you're on Rick Steves' favorite hike that goes through Switzerland, while you remain firmly on U.S. soil — but for all of its Swiss-likeness, Ouray stands on its own two feet with unique experiences and sights.
Activities in and around Ouray
Just like any quaint and charming town, Ouray is best tackled on foot. Since the highway cuts through Main street, parking can be challenging during peak times. Plus, the journey is part of the adventure. Take in the intricate details of the ornate Victorian-style architecture mixed in with rustic log cabins and cozy cottages. Sample the wide variety of food, from Thai to Mexican, to the namesake Ouray Brewery and the casual atmosphere and live music at the Full Tilt Saloon.
Be sure to take a long soak in the hot springs. There are several locations around town, starting with the Ouray Hot Springs Pool right on Main Street. Hotels in the area also have hot springs. Try out Twin Peaks Lodge and Hot Springs, Box Canyon Lodge and Hot Springs, or Wiesbaden Hot Springs Spa & Lodging.
Outside of town there are over 300 miles of trails for hiking, biking, or off-roading. You can rent a Jeep or sign up for a tour and let someone else do the driving. It won't take long to find remnants of the area's gold mining history to explore, and you can visit several waterfalls in the area too. Make sure to see Box Canyon Falls, which are easily reachable on foot from the downtown area.
Don't skip Ouray's incredible views
This portion of Colorado is more remote than the more well-known Rocky Mountain National Park or popular destination wedding locations like the ski resort of Vail. However, it's well-known by the mountain-biking community that gathers in Fruita to the north and Telluride to the west. It's also the perfect mid-way point between Mesa Verde National Park, the quaint western town of Durango (with its Durango & Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad), and the stunning Black Canyon of Gunnison National Park. A bit further north, don't miss the drivable loop around the vastly underrated Colorado National Monument, known as a mini-Grand Canyon.
Colorado is home to 58 mountain peaks that top 14,000 feet, and the San Juan Mountains are included with the notable 14,150-foot Mount Sneffels peering down over Ouray. More remote, yet just as stunning, San Luis Peak sits at 14,014 and can be found on the east side of the range in the La Garita Wilderness area. While these peaks don't quite match the height of those in Switzerland, they certainly give them a run for your money. In short, visiting America's Switzerland will never disappoint.
By the way, if you have more time to explore Colorado, head east to stand on the tallest sand dunes in North America. And if you travel a bit further, you can walk with the dinosaurs. See? It's just like we said — Colorado overflows with surprise and adventure.