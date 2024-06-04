This Awe-Inspiring Mountain Town In The West Is Best Known As America's Switzerland

Colorado is full of surprises. From its four national parks to many roadside gems, it's a state that serves up adventure around every corner. In the southwest portion of the state, Hwy 550 traverses the landscape, linking New Mexico in the south to Montrose, Colorado in the north. Along that stretch of highway, you'll find the town of Ouray nestled into a river valley within the San Juan Mountains.

A compact and walkable locale, Ouray offers shopping, dining, and lodging — all of which are dwarfed by the surrounding peaks that rise up around the historical buildings. Located at an elevation of 7,792 feet, the mountainous region's landscape and climate have earned it the nickname "Switzerland of America". Just like the "Playground of Europe," visitors in the winter can expect to take in the stunning snow-covered peaks, while spring tourists are treated to fields of wildflowers. Of course, you can't forget the hot springs, which are available year-round.

Although you likely won't hear the locals speaking French or German, Ouray still offers a similar assortment of outdoor adventures and small town charm that folks also look for in an international getaway. You might even think you're on Rick Steves' favorite hike that goes through Switzerland, while you remain firmly on U.S. soil — but for all of its Swiss-likeness, Ouray stands on its own two feet with unique experiences and sights.

