According To A Michelin-Star Chef, This Unexpected Country Has The Tastiest McDonald's

McDonald's and gourmet food are not synonymous. Despite its status as an American icon, the eatery, especially in the States, is not particularly known for its delectability. However, the same can't be said about McDonald's in Europe, with travelers noting that tourists should dine at this chain restaurant. If you're looking for the European country with the best McDonald's, head to Wales, renowned for its beautiful British coastline. In a 2023 interview with Wales Online, chef Gareth Ward raved about the McDonald's located in the quaint town of Welshpool.

He said, "Welshpool McDonald's. I'm telling you now, Welshpool McDonald's is on a different level. It's just got different [elements] to everyone else. [It's] just absolutely smashing it." However, Ward is not just any chef. The Northeast England native leads Ynyshir, which has two Michelin stars and notably serves diners 30-course meals. In addition, Ward was named Chef of the Year by Good Food Guide in 2019 and one of the Best Chefs of 2022 by The Best Chef Awards.

So, what does an acclaimed culinary artist like Ward eat at the McDonald's in Welshpool? Speaking with Wales Online he revealed, "Last time I had a crispy chicken and it definitely had [something like] truffle mayonnaise on it. I don't think it did, but it tasted like it did. Everybody I speak to says this is, by far, the best MacDonald's in the world. Welshpool McDonald's that's what it's all about." However, not everyone agrees with Ward's sentiment.

