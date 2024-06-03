Don't Expect This Common Feature To Be On Every Toilet In Italy

You're visiting Italy and enjoying a leisurely glass of wine at a cafe. Later, as you wander around, marveling at the gorgeous architecture and historic squares, you realize you need a restroom. You spot one, and just in time. That's when the differences between public bathrooms in America and Italy become very obvious. First, you likely have to have coins on you to even get into the room. When you go inside the stall, yet another surprise awaits: There is no seat on the toilet.

Some customs and circumstances can be unexpected in Italy. For instance, tourists may be surprised by some differences like not expecting a quick dinner during their trip or the unexpected added fee when eating a meal in Italy. Bathrooms are no different. You may be asking yourself how people deal with this here, or if this is just a strange fluke. Nope. This is very common in Italy, believe it or not, and you just have to adapt — unless you can hold it until you get back to your hotel or rental, that is. Forget restaurant bathrooms; they're just as likely to have this issue. Here's why you are likely to find many toilet seats missing, and a few other things that differ between public toilets in America and Italy. We've also got a few tips to help you out.

