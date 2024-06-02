One Of Italy's Best Beach Hideaways Is A Gateway To The Beautiful Amalfi Coast, Per Rick Steves

To visit Sorrento, fly into the Naples International Airport and take the 1.5-hour Circumvesuviana train line for under $4 each way (you have to purchase a ticket at the window) or the ferry from Naples' Solo Beverello port for around $17 each way. The ferry is about 40 minutes. That said, Steves calls the travel from Sorrento onto the Amalfi Coast a "bungee jump of a bus ride," saying it "will leave your mouth open and your film exposed." He also says it's incredibly beautiful with the Mediterranean 500 feet below.

Advertisement

In Sorrento itself, you'll notice that this place is set up for tourists. Steves says, "The Sorrentines have gone out of their way to create a completely safe and relaxed place for tourists to come and spend money. As 90 percent of the town's economy is tourism, everyone seems to speak fluent English and work for the Chamber of Commerce."

This tourist-friendly place is great for shopping. You can wander down the Corso Italia, a street full of high end shops and fashion, or the side streets that become mazes and alleyways with local crafts. You can also visit the Sedil Dominova, a spot near the town center of Piazza Tasso under a cupola that was once a 15th century spot for nobility to meet up. These days you can see the preserved frescos and purchase pretty ceramics with the region's signature oranges and lemons, or grab a bottle of limoncello to try.

Advertisement